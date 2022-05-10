Champions off to flyer in the opening weekend of league

Reigning county League and championship title holders Tourlestrane picked up exactly where they left off in 2021 last as they began the 2022 competitive club season last Sunday with the first round of the Furey’s Coaches Senior Football League

The champions played host to Shamrock Gaels and came out on top by five points on a scoreline of 2-14 to Shamrock Gaels’ 15 points.

Goals win games and the Kilmactighe side can thank brothers Oisin and Rian Kennedy who each netted a goal to set their side on its way to victory

A few miles away at the same time Tubbercurry hosted old rivals St. Mary’s in Kilcoyne Park and with a half time lead of two points, ended the game with a 1-16 to 0-12 win that sees them provisionally top the Division 1 table.

A third home win out of four Division One ties played on the day saw Calry/St Joseph’s welcome last year’s League runners-up Naomh Molaise Gaels to Hazelwood.

The home side turned out to be the hungrier of the two sides on the day recording a narrow but deserved victory with a score of 3-13 to Gaels’ 2-12.

Newcomers St. Farnan’s were the only side travelling away from home to record a victory in Division One when they went to Nace O’Dowd Park to meet Coolaney/Mullinabreena and came away with a two point win on a score line of 1-10 to 1-12.

In a game that was tight throughout the sides were level on four points each at half time and having swapped goals a Sean O’Brien point for the home side on 55 minutes brought the sides to parity again at 1-8 each.

In a busy finish however the west Sligo men outscored their hosts by four points to two to take the spoils..

They will next host the early divisional leaders Tubbercurry in their next game at St.Farnan’s Community Park in two weeks’ time.

Tourlestrane will travel to the newly developed Monsignor Hynes Park in Grange to play Molaise Gaels in a repeat of last year’s league final.

Coolera/Strandhill who had a bye weekend for round one will host Calry/St Joseph’s in Ransboro, while Shamrock Gaels will welcome Coolaney/Mullinabreena at Coola - all fixtures are scheduled for a 7pm throw in.

In Division Two, Geevagh put down a marker of their intention to make a quick return to Division One with a good home win over last year’s Division Three champions Bunninadden on a 1-15 to 0-14 score line.

Inter-county full forward Pat Hughes, returning after two months out with injury was central to the Geevagh cause as he got the vital goal. At Oxfield, Drumcliffe/Rosses Point who have struggled for league firm in recent years got their campaign off to a flyer beating Ballymote 1-18 to 1-08. Eastern Harps made the long journey across the county to Quigabar where they ended with five points to spare over Enniscrone/Kilglass in a 1-12 to 0-10. In the fourth game at Collooney last years senior championship semi-finalists Curry emerged the stronger with a 1-16 to 1-11 victory over Owenmore Gaels.

Although it is early days, that sets up a very tasty contest in Round 2 on May 21st where Curry will host Geevagh. Easkey, who had a bye last weekend will join the competition by hosting Drumcliffe Rosses Point while Ballymote will host Owenmore Gaels and Bunninadden are at home to Enniscrone/Kilglass.

In Division Three, Castleconnor came out on top in a keenly contested west Sligo derby at Dromard with a single point win over St Patrick’s on a 4-10 to 2-15 scoreline.

There were home wins also for St Michael’s who beat Tourlestrane 1-11 to 0-09 in Ballintogher and for St John’s who had four points to spare over Shamrock Gaels 3-13 to 2-11 at Stenson Park.

Cloonacool who had the bye in round one will host St Michael’s on in round two in two week’s with Tourlestrane hosting St John’s, Castleconnor welcoming St Mary’s and Shamrock Gael’s meeting St Patrick’s at Coola.

In round one of Division 4A there were victories for Drumcliffe/Rosses Point over Curry; 1-10 to 1-04, Coolaney/Mullinabreena over St John’s at Stenson Park; 1-17 to 1-02 and Coolera/Strandhill away to St Farnan’s; 1-16 to 0-05.

In Division 4B, Tubbercurry made it a double winning weekend in Kilcoyne Park with a 4-14 to 1-06 victory over Enniscrone/Kilglass while in Division 4C, Geevagh beat Easkey 1-16 to 2-11 in Easkey and Ballymote shared the spoils - 0-14 to 2-8 - with Shamrock Gael’s 2-08 in Corran Park, Ballymote