Castleconnor’s Niall Judge is honoured by Sligo GAA NY

CASTLECONNOR’s Niall Judge has been named the Sligo GAA New York Club Person of the Year following his dedication to the sport, both on the field and off it.

Castleconnor GAA Club paid tribute to their former player on his achievement. A social media post said; “A massive congrats to Niall Judge who was recently honoured by Sligo Gaanewyork with the award of Club Person of the Year. The award night was held at Rosie O’Grady’s Steakhouse - New York City on the 10th of December and was attended by his proud parents John and Carmel. This was recognition for all the work Niall has put in to New York Gaa both on and off the pitch since arriving there in 2015.

“We at Castleconnor Gaa are not surprised to see Niall held in such high esteem in New York as we all remember his exploits in Red and White as he terrorised defences around the county both at underage and senior level. He represented Sligo GAA at Minor and U21 and it was a great source of pride for us to see him show his talents on the national stage. Although he has been in New York since 2015 he still holds Castleconnor GAA and Sligo GAA dear to his heart and is still a great supporter of both.

“Congratulations Niall Judge, you are doing the club and parish proud across the Atlantic and we sincerely thank you for your continued support,” the club added.