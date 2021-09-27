Bunninadden reach semi-finals, it’s relegation play offs for Castleconnor

Connacht Gold Intermediate Championship Group 2 Round 5

In a game played in very wet conditions in Curry on Sunday, Bunninadden ran out 12 point winners ensuring qualification to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Castleconnor will enter the relegation play-offs against Eastern harps hoping to avoid the drop to junior championship for 2022.

Bunninadden got off to the perfect start when a long delivery from the throw in to the edge of the square saw the impressive midfielder Matthew Clavin break the ball to Oisin Gorman who quickly exchanged passes with Clavin leaving him with a simple chance to palm the ball to the net.

Castleconnor had a chance to respond almost immediately when a quick free by Eoin Kent to the unmarked Jason Earlis on the 13m line presented him with a great opportunity to goal, but he hesitated and allowed the Bunninadden defence to block him out for a 45, which Oisin Flynn shot wide.

Matthew Clavin then fired over a nice point from play off his left in the sixth minute to extend the lead. This was followed by their second goal of the game when a point attempt by Barry Cafferky was falling short but Oisin Gorman attempted to follow in to fist the ball but appeared to miss, and the ball went straight to the Castleconnor net.

While Castleconnor had a fair share of possession, they struggled to threaten the opposition goal and Bunninadden added further points from a free by Barry Cafferky and a point from play from the impressive Gorman.

Castleconnor finally got on the score board in the 21st minute with a good point from play by Jason Earlis after a good ball in by Eoin Flynn.

They added a second point in the 27th minute with a good long range free from Oisin Flynn after a foul on the hard working Paul Flynn.

Bunninadden got the last score of the half when wing back Colm Doddy was quickest to respond to the break and shoot over from 25m out after a good punch out by keeper Liam Donegan. This left the half time score at 2-05 v 0-02 in favour of Bunninadden.

Castleconnor had a good start to the second half after winning the throw in, a direct ball to full forward Earlis who had a quick exchange of passes with Calum Quinn saw him shoot a nice point off his left.

However, Bunninadden responded immediately with their third goal, another palmed effort from Clavin after a nice move involving Conor Murray and Oisin Gorman. Oisin Flynn added another free after a foul on Quinn but Bunninadden added two more points from Cian Brett and a free from Barry Cafferky to leave it 3-07 v 0-04 at the second half water break.

The last quarter played out with both teams adding three points with the Bunninadden scores coming from a Matthew Clavin point and two scores from play from Barry Cafferky.

Castleconnor registered two points from play from Paul Flynn and Ronan Wilson and another free from Oisin Flynn.

Final score 3-10 v 0-07.

Castleconnor: Liam Donegan, Rory Healy, Eoin Kent, Keith Earlis, Patrick Cooney, Cian Barrins, Daire Barrins, Paul Flynn (0-01), Oisin Flynn (0-03), Ronan Wilson (0-01), Callum Quinn, Eoin Flynn, James Tully, Jason Earlis (0-02), Miceal Cahill

Subs used: Rian Winters, Brian Howley, Stephen Kilgallon, Ronan Keane, Fergal Boland

Bunninadden : Jason McDonagh, Peadar McManus, Stephen Anderson, Niall O’Donnell, Colm Doddy(0-1), Michael Gormley, Conor Murray, Adrian Frain, Matthew Clavin (2-2), Ross McManus, Cian Brett (0-1), Oisin McDonnell, Barry Cafferky (0-4), Oisin Gorman (1-1), Rory O’Dowd (0-1).

Subs used: Kyle Gormanly, Keith Frain, Karl Brennan, Daniel Cafferky, Michael Gorman.