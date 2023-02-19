Brilliant Sean Carrabine guides Sligo to comfortable victory over Waterford in NFL Division 4

The brilliant Sean Carrabine hit 0-8 on Sunday afternoon as Sligo cruised to a 0-21 to 0-13 victory over Waterford in the National Football League Division 4.

It’s a second victory for Sligo in this campaign, having beaten Wicklow away from home.

Tony McEntee’s side were hopeful of a victory in today’s game to keep any promotion hopes alive.

Their opponents Waterford were hoping to turn their fortunes around, with two defeats in their opening two games.

And despite being second best all afternoon, it was the visitors got their scoring underway quickest, as captain Dermot Ryan hit over with one minute on the clock.

Once the hosts settled into the game, there was no sign of any let up.

Super work from Carrabine set up Paddy O’Connor to level the scoring, with Sligo soon taking a 0-03 to 0-01 lead as Carrabine and Pat Spillane Jr opened their accounts for the afternoon.

Conor Murray was urged to go for goal on 13 minutes, but he instead hit over for a point to reduce the deficit.

Sligo were determined to put daylight between the sides and soon raced into a five point lead on 20 minutes.

A superb interception from Sligo’s Paul Kilcoyne stopped Dylan Guiry in his tracks as he pounced on a defensive mistake.

The goal chance was there, but Kilcoyne’s tackle denied Guiry the opportunity, but the resulting free kick was converted by Brian Lynch.

Niall Murphy restored his side’s five point lead on 27 minutes, and it would have been more but for a save from Paudie Hunt in the Deise goals who somehow kept out Murphy’s effort after he received the pass from Luke Towey.

Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch extended Sligo’s lead to six points on the cusp of half-time, but Darragh Corcoran brought it back to a five point difference at the half way point.

The hosts continued where they left off in the second-half and stretched their lead to nine points by the 42nd minute with Carrabine in inspiring form for Sligo, at the centre of everything the Yeats County did, covering every blade of grass.

Waterford went 15 minutes without hitting a point, and that drought was finally ended on 51 minutes courtesy of Dermot Ryan.

The aforementioned Ryan, who was a bright spark for Waterford, added another from play seconds later to leave Waterford seven points adrift.

Sligo’s link-up play was delightful in moments throughout the game. Substitute Jack Lavin flicked over after a move involving captain Murphy and Donal Conlon.

An incredible point from long range froom Ryan was among the pick of the bunch for Waterford, as the visitors were now seven points behind with it all to do if they were to get something from this game.

At no point did Sligo ever look in any danger, even if the visitors enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in the closing stages.

They hit over three unanswered points in the closing minutes, reducing Sligo’s lead to five points as this game reached the 70th minute.

But, McEntee’s men finished this game strongly with Murphy, Carrabine and Cian Lally adding to their tally for the afternoon to finish positively with a 0-21 to 0-13 win.

Sligo take on London next Sunday in their next game of the campaign.

Sligo: Daniel Lyons, Nathan Mullen, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons, Luke Towey, Darragh Cummins, Paul McNamara, Paul Kilcoyne, Pat Spillane, Cian Lally, Sean Carrabine, David Quinn, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, Patrick O’Connor, Niall Murphy.

Subs: Jack Lavin for Darragh Cummins, 28, Alan Reilly for Pat Spillane, 44, Finnian Cawley for Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, 49, Donal Conlon for Patrick O’Connor, 51, Luke Nicholson for Luke Towey, 68.

Scorers: Sean Carrabine (0-08), Paddy O’Connor (0-02), Niall Murphy (0-02), Pat Spillane (0-01), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (0-01), Luke Towey (0-01), Jack Lavin (0-01), Nathan Mullen (0-01), Cian Lally (0-01), David Quinn (0-01), Alan Reilly (0-01), Donal Conlon (0-01).

Waterford: Paudie Hunt, Ross Browne, Liam Fennell, Conor O’Currin, Dermot Ryan, Darragh Corcoran, Jordan O’Sullivan, Kevin Sheehan, Brian Lynch, Jack Keane, Conor Murray, Michael Curry, Eoghan McGrath-Butler, Dylan Guiry, Caoimhin Walsh.

Subs: Michael Kiely for Caoimhin Walsh, 19, John Devine for Jack Keane, 23, Jason Curry for Kevin Sheehan, 51, Brian Looby for Jordan O’Sullivan, 55, Donal Fitzgerald for Eoghan McGrath-Butler, 60.

Scorers: Dermot Ryan (0-05), Conor Murray (0-03), Brian Lynch (0-02), John Devine (0-01), Jason Curry (0-01), Donal Fitzgerald (0-01).

Referee: Enda McFeely (Donegal)