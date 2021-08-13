Boost for Sligo GAA as Homeland and Connacht Gold continue sponsorship

There was a big boost for the GAA in Sligo this week with confirmation of the continuing support of Homeland and Connacht Gold for the blue riband Senior, Intermediate & Junior Football Championships which kick off this weekend (August 14).

Part of the Aurivo group, Homeland have 34 retail stores located in the West and North West of Ireland and provide a full range of products for the agri, garden, hardware, homeware and pet customer.

Connacht Gold is the iconic consumer brand of the Aurivo Group that stands for products made with wholesome ingredients and honest hard work.

The Championships are the premium test for all footballers and the most sought-after prize in the annual GAA calendar. Homeland will be sponsor of the Senior football championships featuring ten teams while Connacht Gold will be sponsors of the Intermediate (ten teams) and Junior competitions –eight teams in the Junior A competition and 16 in Junior.

Seán Carroll, Cathaoirleach, Sligo GAA said: “We are delighted to renew our relationship with Homeland and Connacht Gold as sponsors and we are proud to have an association with two great local brands that compete so strongly at a national level and are deserved leaders in this region - exactly the type of profile that we want for Sligo GAA.

“There's great excitement and expectation among our clubs as the championships commence and the support of Homeland and Connacht Gold is much appreciated. Both our organisations are rooted in communities sharing many similar values and we at Sligo GAA wish Homeland and Connacht Gold every success as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Caroline Millar, Brand Development and Marketing Manager at Aurivo Agribusiness said “We are really pleased to come onboard with Sligo GAA for a second year to sponsor the Homeland Senior Club Championship and the Connacht Gold Intermediate and Junior Championships. We are looking forward to some good competition and to getting further back to normality in the months ahead. With nine Homeland stores located throughout County Sligo we have many players and supporters among our customers and we will be cheering them all on as they go head to head in the championships.

Seamus Hannon, Head of sales for Consumer Foods said “Aurivo are delighted to continue our support of Sligo GAA through our sponsorship agreement of the Senior, Intermediate & Junior Football Championships. This partnership fits perfectly with our business which is very much at the centre of the community where we operate. We wish all clubs the best of the luck in the upcoming Championship.”