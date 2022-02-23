An honour to win coveted Sigerson Cup

16 February 2022; Nathan Mullen of NUI Galway in action against Connell Dempsey of UL during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Final match between NUI Galway and University of Limerick at IT Carlow in Carlow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THERE was a big Sligo connection NUI Galway’s Sigerson Cup victory over UL with Coolaney/Mullinabreena’s Nathan Mullen and Conan Marren of Tourlestrane on the panel.

Former Sligo Senior captain Kevin McDonnell from Castleconnor is also part of the management team for the Galway college who clinched the title for the first time since 2003.

The Westerners were buoyed by the introduction of man-of-the-match Cathal Heneghan at half-time, the Michael Glaveys’ man scoring 3 points after coming into the fray at the break.

The game in IT Carlow was held during Storm Dudley with tough conditions, but Maurice Sheridan’s side were victorious on a 0-12 to 1-6 scoreline.

Kerry star David Clifford netted a late penalty for the University of Limerick, however the Connacht college held on showing great composure as their Munster opponents battled back to bring it back to a one point game.

Coolaney/Mullinabreena’s Mullen and Tourlestrane’s Marren, who picked up an injury earlier in the campaign, have played a big role for their college during the competition, Mullen starting for Wednesday’s decider.

He told The Sligo Champion it’s a massive honour to win a Sigerson medal and he was delighted too for Conan and Kevin.

“Yeah, it’s absolutely great, it hasn’t really sunk in yet!

“2003 was the last time NUI Galway won the Sigerson, so it’s been a long wait, especially coming close a few times.”

The phD student has been six years studying in the college, having also completed an undergrad and he said it’s great to end the 19 year wait for the Sigerson.

“This is my 6th year here in Galway so it’s really nice to win it.

“The conditions were not great on the night, but that’s winter football for you and you just get on with it.

“It was a tough game and we knew it was going to be against UL.

“Our first 3 games were all with Northern teams, we had Queen’s, Letterkenny and Jordanstown who are all decent teams and then the semi-final was with MTU which went to extra-time, which was another tough game.

“They had three players sent off at the end late on,” he added.

There had been plenty of talk about UL during the Sigerson with Clifford in superb form for the college and also Kerry in the Allianz league since it started.

“We were familiar with UL they have a lot of good footballers on the team and I suppose going into it we knew that it was going to be a tough game.

“I think we were well prepared though and I think the depth of our panel there really showed.

“Having Cathal Heneghan coming on and scoring 3 points from the bench was massive, we have serious depth especially considering our injuries too, losing Tommy and Seán there at the start of the year too.

“Our depth showed that we were able to pull off the win, when David Clifford got the penalty we were a bit nervous but for me overall I think we performed really well and we put them under a lot of pressure and didn’t give them that many chances on the ball.

“The conditions played their part as well and there’s not too much shelter in Carlow!”.

Mullen has been playing with NUI Galway since 2018 and they reached the final that year with UCD but he was unavailable due to injury.

“I’ve been playing with them every year since, last year of course because of covid there was no Sigerson.

“It’s really nice to have a Sigerson medal with NUI Galway, we got to a Freshers’ final when I was in first year and we lost so to top it off now with a Sigerson is really good.”

The support and well wishes from back home too including his club Coolaney/Mullinbreena has been massive, he added.

“There has been some amount of messages, I really appreciate them and it is great having Conan there on the team too.

“Unfortunately he has been struggling with a back injury but hopefully he will get over it as he is making a big impact with Sligo as well.”

Speaking of Sligo, Mullen admitted they have hit the ground running with two wins so far in their opening Allianz league with victories over to Wexford and at home to Carlow.

With Sunday’s match with Cavan, also at home in Markievicz Park postponed due to Storm Franklin, he said they are not losing the run of themselves by any means.

“We have had a nice start to the league with the wins but there are a few tests coming now with Cavan and Tipperary so time will tell but hopefully we can continue with our good form.

“The players are gelling really well this year and have been together now for a few years and there’s definitely a great mood around.

“Our club chairman Ollie Lee was telling me the last time a player won a Sigerson medal was back in 1975, so it’s been awhile.

“It’s brilliant too having Kevin part of the management too, he’s a stalwart of NUI Galway and is doing a phD as well, unfortunately he had to retire through injury from football so young.”

Also cheering the side on in Carlow was Nathan’s family who he said are also delighted and over the moon.

So too were Coolaney/Mullinabreena and Tourlestrane for their players involved.

Coolaney/Mullinabreena said: “Congrats to NUI Galway and our own Nathan Mullen on winning the Sigerson Cup this eve in Carlow. Superb achievement and an All-Ireland medal back to the Club!” Tourlestrane were also congratulating their clubman Conan Marren for his part in the victory.

“Congratulations to the 2 Sligo men on the NUI Galway panel Nathan Mullen and our own club man Conan Marren from all in Tourlestrane GAA club.”