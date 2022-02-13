All square between Sligo and Louth in league opener

Katie Walsh from Tourlestrane scored 1-7 for Sligo this afternoon against Louth in the Lidl Ireland NFL Division 3A Round one in IT Sligo. Pic: Matt Browne (Sportsfile).

IN horrendous conditions in IT Sligo this afternoon, a late Louth point meant nothing separated Sligo and Louth at the full-time whistle in the Lidl Ireland Division 3A round one.

Katie Walsh, who was superb for Anthony Brennan’s side, had nudged Sligo in front with a free but Kate Flood responded for the visitors as the sides finished with 1-10 apiece.

Although the rain poured down throughout the hour, both teams put on an entertaining display and it was Louth who showed early dominance, hitting 5 points without reply, Niamh Rice, Laura Collins, Flood and Jenny McCourt all getting on the scoreboard. Walsh and Leah Kelly responded for the hosts on 12 minutes before Louth struck for the game’s first goal, Flood seeing her point attempt drop into the Sligo net as her side went 6 points in front.

The second quarter was more positive from Sligo, Walsh heavily involved in her side’s scores, with a goal chance from Claire Dunne saved by Una Pearson in the Louth goal.

Two Walsh frees and a fine point from substitute Lauren Normanly saw Sligo behind by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break. The hosts were down to 14 after Rachel O’Brien was yellow carded by referee Kevin Corcoran for a high tackle 5 minutes before the break.

The hardworking Roisín Molloy and captain Sarah Reynolds were influential in driving forward from midfield, 20 seconds after the resumption Walsh sought out Molloy who pointed swiftly, a goal separating them. Aoife Morrisroe, Jade Lyons and Aisling Egan made some crucial tackles on the Louth attack, Sligo moving forward more impressively with substitutes Normanly and Maeve Casserly making an impact.

Flood was impressive for Wayne Freeman’s outfit and she added her third point on 38 minutes as Louth went into a four point lead.

As both brought on substitutes, it was who else but Walsh with a sublime goal blasting the back of the Louth net and making it a one point game on 45 minutes.

The Tourlestrane player then brought the game level at 1-8 apiece with a fine score from play.

Sligo were down to 14 again after Casserly was yellow carded for a challenge on Laura Collins with the game entering the final ten minutes.

The impressive Molloy won a free and Walsh duly converted, putting Sligo in front much to the delight of the home support.

Down the other end and a brilliant free from Rebecca Carr brought Louth back level.

O’Brien was fouled and Walsh did the honours as Sligo took the lead once more, but Louth were not done and the excellent Flood stepped up to send over a late free as they couldn’t be separated.

Scorers Sligo; K Walsh 1-7 (6f), L Kelly 0-1, L Normaly 0-1, R Molloy 0-1

Louth; K Flood 1-4 (1f), N Rice 0-2, L Collins 0-2, J McCourt 0-1, R Carr 0-1 (1f).

SLIGO: L Gaughan, E McDermott, A Morrisroe, J Lyons, C Dunne, A Egan, L Kelly, S Reynolds (C), R Molloy, A Haran, R O’Brien, L Powell, L Duffy, K Walsh, M McCormack.

Substitutes used; L Normanly for L Duffy (26), M Casserly for L Powell (26), C Connor for A Haran (40), L Casey for M McMcCormack (50).

LOUTH: U Pearson, E Hand, S Quinn, H Lambe Sally, R Carr, S McLoughlin (C), C Nolan, A Halligan, E Byrne, R Kavanagh, K Flood, A Russell, L Collins, N Rice, J McCourt.

Substitutes used; M McMahon for L Collins (40), R Hanna for J McCourt (50), S Halligan for N Rice (55), H O’Neill for E Byrne (58).

REFEREE: K Corcoran (Mayo).