Funds raised by Sligo event ‘A Dip a Day in December’ will help North West STOP to continue providing support

The cheque presentation with the proceeds of 'A Dip a Day in December' being handed over to North West STOP. Pic: Carl Brennan.

The funds raised by Mark Elliot’s ‘A Dip a Day in December’ will assist North West STOP to provide support for people of the region.

On Friday February 10th the official cheque presentation took place in the Riverside Hotel with members of the A Dip A Day In December 2022 gang presenting Northwest STOP suicide Prevention with a final amount of €22.136.12.

This money was raised throughout December by a group of locals who committed to getting into the freezing cold waters around Sligo and Leitrim every day in December regardless of the weather conditions.

Some people managed a few dips and some managed to dip every single day throughout the month in what proved to be the harshest year weather wise since the fundraiser began in 2019.

This is the 3rd year the event has been run as it did not take place in 2020 due to COVID. y

Some days were very tough with wind, rain, hail and one morning at 8am the air temperature read -3 while the water temperature read 3.7 but the group showed grit and determination and remained committed to the challenge.

Representatives from STOP Nicola O Connor and Anne Cull thanked the group for their dedication and spoke of how the money will help the charity continue to provide support to people in the Northwest.

Mark Elliot said: “I would like to thank everyone who donated over the past number of months and supported us along the way.

“A very special thanks to all the people who showed up and dipped with us, whether it was once, twice or all 31 days.

“It was indeed a tough challenge this year so thank you to all who braved the elements.

“Also, thank you to Mark Ballentine and all the staff at the Riverside hotel who sponsored the event on Friday night providing the function room, food, and refreshments.”

A spokesperson for North West STOP added: “A massive thank you to and all the swimmers involved in the December Dip a Day 2022 and for organising your event and raising a massive amount for North West Stop.

“Your donation will provide funding for counselling sessions in the northwest, which is fantastic and vital service in our area.

“Our Vision for Northwest STOP is to provide counselling to assist those within our community who are struggling with their mental wellbeing by offering a prompt response when requested.

“Northwest STOP provides counselling free of charge for all ages.

“Northwest STOP value and care for each person who seeks our services, acknowledging the very difficult life events that can lead people to hurt themselves or end their lives.

“Our purpose is to provide a safe, confidential place where you can talk about loss, stress, anxiety, depression, confusion, and conflicts.

“As you aware we have purchased a new premises in North Leitrim in Drumkeeran which we will have a range of therapies for all ages, together with a facility for group talks.

“We are currently in the process of revamping the building to adapt it to our needs.

“We are so grateful again for your support.”

Northwest STOP Suicide Prevention provides free counselling with qualified counsellors and no waiting lists to people who are struggling with their mental health.

They currently provide counsellors to people living in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Longford, Cavan , Roscommon and Mayo.

From September 2021 to August 2022 they provided 1534 counselling hours to people in the Sligo/ Leitrim area alone.

If you or someone you know needs their services then contact them on 0867772009.