The EJ Sligo All Stars have announced their first new signing of the off-season, as Latvian born Reinis Ščerbinskis has joined ahead of the All Stars’ return to the Super League.

The 6ft 11 power forward joins after a spell in Italy.

The 24-year-old is the first overseas player to join Shane O’Meara’s side ahead of the new season, following the departure of last season’s three professional players; Jamie Hayes, Keith Jordan Jr and Zack Powell.

More signings are expected in the coming weeks.