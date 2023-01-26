Entry opens on February 2nd for hugely popular Sligo Metalman Swim Series

Entries open on Thursday for the Metalman Swim in Rosses Point.

Entry for the 2023 Metalman Swim Series in Sligo will open at 6pm on Thursday 2nd February.

The popular local swim is now in its 14th year and organisers expect the race to fill within 24 hours as in previous years, so those planning to take part are encouraged to enter as soon as possible.

The largest swim event in the North West region will see 350 swimmers take to the waters of Rosses Point with 1km, 2km and 3km events to chose from on Saturday June 10th.

They will as ever, be overseen by Sligo Kayak Club and Sligo Civil Defence Lifeboat.

There will be a free open water workshop evening in advance of the event to help those less experienced swimmers.

Last year this not-for-profit event donated €3,000 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital Playroom and €1,000 to Sligo Civil Defence and Sligo Kayak Club.

See the event facebook page for more information and www.coretiming.com for entry.