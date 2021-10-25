Cross-country senior league starts

The 1st leg of the Connacht Cross-country senior league was held in Rathcormac on Saturday last,conditions underfoot were good despite the heavy rain earlier in the week.

The standard at the top in both mens and womens races was high with Sligo AC dominating in both genders.

Aoife Kilgallen Sligo AC looked a class apart as she came home an easy winner and her clubmates finished 2nd 3rd and 8th behind her to lead the team classification going in leg two next Sunday. Linda Lally was the first of the North Sligo AC athletes to finish having a good steady run to finish strongly in 14th position.

Club secretary Viera Stupakova in her very first cross-country race ran with focus and determination and had a fine run to finish 17th.Mary Gilmartin club chairperson battled strongly and bravely her efforts were rewarded with a 21st place finish,Marie McDonald in her maiden journey over a cross-country course showed good promise for the future by finishing in 27th position to give the team 4th place with 79 pts.

Emmett Dunleavy Sligo AC was a very convincing winner of the mens 8k race having 160m to spare over 2nd placed Abaas Adam Edris of Castlegar.

Darragh Kelly was the first North Sligo AC athlete to finish, Kelly shared the lead with Dunleavy at the end of the first lap but the series of hills in sequence laps took their toll on the speedy north Sligo lad, he battled on gamely and finished 4th.

Michael Kerins ran strongly but faded somewhat in the latter stage of the race, his 6th place finish suggest that there is a lot more in this talented youngster, Eamon Murphy fresh from his great exploits in the Autumn cross-country trials in Abbottstown last Sunday where he won the over 55 category.

Murphy put in another great shift in Rathcormac to finish 10th, Alan Wallace ran his best cross-country race so far when he completed the team scoring for North Sligo with a fine 11th place finish to leave the team in 2nd position with 30pts just 4pts shy of Sligo AC who finished with 26pts.

David McCullagh finished well in 16th, Tommy Kelly just coming back from injury with a good performance in 17th and Leo Donlon battled on to finish strongly in 31st place.

Feidhlim McGowan had a great run in the Streets Of Kilkenny 5k on Friday last setting a new personal best and edging under the 15min mark for the first time with a 14m 57 sec clocking.