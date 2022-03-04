Sligo

Connacht title for Sligo boxer McDonagh

Defeated experienced Mikey Delaney from Galway 

Sligo boxer Josh McDonagh with his coach Jason Clancy after his victory.

Close

sligochampion

Emma Gallagher

Sligo boxer Josh McDonagh who boxes out of the Sean McDermott boxing club had a fantastic win at the weekend when he was crowned Connacht champion at 60kgs.

McDonagh beat a very experienced boxer Mikey Delaney from Olympic Boxing Club Galway.

It was an action packed fight with both lads having success.

Delaney was pushing forward looking for a war but McDonagh showed great composure and used his long reach to score the more eye catching punches which caught the judges eyes and being awarded the victory on a very close 3/2 split decision.

The win qualified McDonagh to compete in the national stadium in the youth1 and 2 championships in two weeks time to fight for an Irish title.

McDonagh’s coach Jason Clancy said he was was delighted with the win.

He added: “I knew the lad he was fighting I’ve watched him through the years and knew he was very good.

“I worked on a game plan in the club and Josh stuck to it and got the win, it was a great fight and a great win. We are looking forward now to bringing another Irish title back to Sean McDermott bc because he’s well able,” he added.

