Communities cycling together the theme for national Bike Week

There were huge numbers of cyclists participating in Bike Week 2022 which saw numerous events throughout Sligo between the 14th and 22nd of May.

It is a national event co-ordinated at local level by Sligo County Council and Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership, with support from Sligo Cycling Clubs and community organisations.

The theme of Bike Week 2022 was Communities Cycling Together.

Sligo certainly embraced this as people of all ages and abilities got back on their bikes through a range of events across our spectacular county.

A number of beginner friendly events which included: adult cycling lessons on safe bike paths, family cycling events, bike to hike, spin to zen and short leisure cycles took place throughout the county from Enniscrone to Mullaghmore.

Sligo Cycling Campaign commenced the week with a fabulous Pedal Parade through the streets of Sligo town and a Cycle Bus to the screening of the short film “Love Song to a Bicycle” in the Building Block on Thursday evening.

Local cycling clubs hosted a variety of events during the week to promote the return to group cycling in the county.

Theresa Kilgannon, Sport Development Officer with Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership said; “National Bike Week provides a great opportunity to encourage people back on a bike no matter how long it has been since they cycled.

“Cycling is a life skill and a great way to stay physically active for life”.

For anyone interested in building their cycling skills, Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership deliver Cycling Ireland’s Bike for Life course throughout the year.

Go to www.sligosportandrecreation.ie for more information on this and a full list of all the cycling clubs in Sligo.