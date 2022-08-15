Camps teaching Sligo swimmers important water safety tips

Water Safety Ireland Sligo organised two very successful Water Safety Weeks at Aughris and Enniscrone piers recently.

Participants were taught about the importance of water safety particularly at this time of the year.

There was a busy schedule of classes with participants having two classes per day.

The classes were in a range of swimming, safety and rescue award levels.

The classes ran for five days with all participants being assessed on the sixth day by a Water Safety Ireland examiner.

The Water Safety Week in Aughris was organised by Marguerite Quinlan, Mary Cronin and Gus McManus, ably assisted by Joan Kearins and Gabrielle Tims.

In Enniscrone, Jean Ruddy organised the successful week. Water Safety Ireland Sligo and the local communities are very grateful for all the time and energy which the local organisers give to organise the range of classes to so many participants.

Year on year, participants return for the annual Water Safety Weeks and are progressing through the different levels of awards.

The Water Safety Week would not run without the fantastic instructors who prepare the participants brilliantly for their exams. Many of the instructors are past participants of the Water Safety Week and it is fantastic to see them return to coach and prepare the next generation.

Nationwide there has been a huge growth in interest in open water swimming.

Many people are now enjoying the natural waterways through various activities.

Nevertheless, it is important that the public is aware of water safety.

As more and more participants take part in the annual Water Safety Weeks in Aughris and Enniscrone, Water Safety Ireland Sligo hope that the knowledge and skills related to water safety will reach a larger audience.