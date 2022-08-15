Blow to European hopes as Sligo Rovers lose to St Pats

Sligo Rovers teammates Shane Blaney, right, and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas collide, allowing Serge Atakayi of St Patrick's Athletic, left, to score his side's first goal, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ hopes of securing European football for a third consecutive year received a blow on Sunday evening as the Bit O’Red were beaten 1-0 by St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Pats were even reduced to ten men in the second-half, but Rovers couldn’t take advantage and are now four points behind Tim Clancy’s side in fourth place.

The Bit O’Red came into this key clash with three wins in their last five league games, while Pats had won two of their last five.

Both teams were knocked out of Europe on Thursday, although Rovers’ win over Viking would have given them a bit of a boost heading into this tie.

Pats felt they were hard done by in their second leg tie against CSKA Sofia, as they lost 2-0 on the night having won the first leg 1-0 in Bulgaria.

Russell made one change to the side that beat Viking at home last Thursday; Niall Morahan came into the team in place of Greg Bolger.

The hosts handed a first start to new goalkeeper Danny Rogers who was announced as a new signing a couple of hours before kick-off.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang was recalled by his parent club West Ham ahead of a proposed move to Derby County, and so Rogers was handed a first start immediately.

The visitors started the game well, with Will Fitzgerald running onto Max Mata’s pass, forcing a save from Rogers with a couple of minutes on the clock.

In a very open start to the game, Pats went on the counter attack with Mark Doyle slipping Serge Atakayi through, with the 23-year-old sending his shot straight at McNicholas in the Rovers goals.

It was a cagey start, but the hosts started to take control with the better chances in the early stages.

Harry Brockbank dragged his shot wide of the target, before the hosts deservedly went ahead, and it’s a goal that the Bit O’Red will not want to watch back.

Former Rovers man Eoin Doyle, who scored 25 goals for the Bit O’Red in 2011, spotted the run of Atakayi.

Doyle’s through ball proved problematic for the Rovers defence, and a mix-up between Shane Blaney and McNicholas allowed Atakayi the time and space to tap it into the back of the net, with Rovers left scratching their heads.

The Saints continued in the ascendency, with Doyle and Anto Breslin going close before Rovers actually finished the half brightly, although still struggled to find a way through the Pats defence.

Again, John Russell’s side started the second-half well. Blaney’s free-kick was just over the bar from 25 yards after Frank Liivak was fouled.

The Bit O’Red were probing, but Morahan’s powerful effort from distance wasn’t enough to trouble Rogers following good build up play involving Paddy Kirk and Robbie Burton.

Moments later, Pats were reduced to ten men as Mark Doyle’s high boot caught Kirk in the head. The former Longford and Bohs man required treatment to clean up the gash that resulted from the challenge.

Pats were going to be up against it for the final 25 minutes or so, but it’s fair to say that Rovers didn’t do enough to make the most of having an extra man on the field.

Banks thought he had given Rovers the equaliser after Nando Pijnaker headed it across goal for the former Stoke man. Banks’ header looked as though it was heading for the net, and he had almost wheeled away in celebration until he saw it just go wide of the target.

Banks nodded over again moments later with the follow-up after McDonnell’s effort was palmed away by Rogers in the Pats goals.

Even with ten men, Pats were dangerous on the break and almost doubled their lead when Atakayi broke forward.

He gave himself a tight angle and couldn’t keep the effort on target.

Substitute Kailin Barlow tested Rogers with an effort from distance, too, but the new Pats goalkeeper wasn’t to be beaten.

The Inchicore side now move four points clear of Rovers in fourth place.

With 11 league games to go, the Bit O’Red have a job on their hands to try and secure a European place.

Up next for Russell’s side is a trip to Ballybofey on Friday evening where they take on Finn Harps, with Ollie Horgan’s side currently bottom of the table, one point off UCD.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Danny Rogers, Barry Cotter, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Serge Atakayi (Tunde Owolabi 87), Chris Forrester, Eoin Doyle (Ronan Coughlan 81), Harry Brockbank (Jamie Lennon 69), Mark Doyle, Adam O’Reilly, Anto Breslin,

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Will Fitzgerald, Niall Morahan (Kailin Barlow 78), Frank Liivak (Karl O’Sullivan 66), Adam McDonnell (Cillian Heaney 89), Robbie Burton (Greg Bolger 66), Paddy Kirk, Max Mata, Nando Pijnaker

Referee: Ben Connolly.