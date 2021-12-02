All Stars relishing opportunity to progress in President’s Cup

Silverware is on the wishlist for EJ Sligo All Stars this season, and Shane O’Meara’s men are hoping Saturday’s InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents Cup quarter-final against Limerick Celtics will set them on their way.

Home advantage will be a huge boost for the All Stars, who face a Limerick Celtics side who are enjoying their own league season as they sit third in the National League Southern Conference.

“We’re really excited,” All Stars’ Cian Lally told The Sligo Champion. “It's a big opportunity for us at home as well. Limerick Celtics have been doing well this year. We're looking forward to it and hopefully we can get back down to Neptune cause that's where you want to be at this time of year in the final four.”

The All Stars have made no secret of the fact that they are hoping to be challenging for trophies this season, and a win in the cup quarter-final would allow them to set out their stall. A cup semi-final date in January would give the All Stars plenty of preparation time.

"It sets us up very well and gives us time to prepare. If we win this weekend the cup semi-final is the 8th/9th so it gives us time to prepare. Also, it gives us a good run into the rest of the season like the league because we do have ambitions this season, including the cup and the league. It's a good opportunity.”

O’Meara’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, losing just once. The professional Jamie Hayes, Keith Jordan and Zack Powell have been in incredible form, mixing well with the local lads to make the All Stars a real force to be reckoned with.

Lally said: It's been great. Bar the one slip up against Ulster. Every game is a different challenge, each team has a different dynamic but the lads have settled in well. Our professionals.

"We're training really well and the main thing is we're enjoying it. Especially our home games. The crowds have been unbelievable and the reception and atmosphere has been great. It means a lot to us.”

Tickets are generally a sell-out each week the All Stars are at home in the Mercy Gym, with the fans ensuring the atmosphere is electric each week. The fans, too, adore watching this side and it’s clear from the energy on court that the players are enjoying their season on and off the court.

“We're all the same age, we're a young team. We get along very well. Outside basketball we meet up and find different activities to do together, we train three times a week and go to the gym so we're never really away from each other.

"We get along really well. The three pros live together and the rest of us are local so we've all grown up playing basketball together. It's the perfect fit really. We're young and excited and enthusiastic and really determined to do well for the club and for ourselves.”

EJ Sligo All Stars host Limerick Celtics in the Presidents Cup quarter-final this Saturday at the Mercy College Gym, tip off is 7.30pm.