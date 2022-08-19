36th annual Warriors Run taking place on Saturday, August 27 in Strandhill

After a two year forced hiatus due to covid, Saturday 27th August sees the staging of the 36th Annual Warriors Run in Strandhill village which will get under way at 3.15pm. The hugely popular run began in 1985 as part of the Sligo Summer Festival and down through the years has now become one of the “must do” events on the athletics calendar. And on the 27th, over 1100 competitors will tackle the gruelling 15 kilometre course that will take them from the Cannon Gun at the beachfront in Strandhill to the top of Knocknarea, around Queen Maeves Cairn and back to the beachfront again.

“We’re delighted to be back in action,” states PRO of the organising committee Micki Murray. “We feel The Warriors Run is unique from other races and it’s a wonderful promotion for our beautiful village and for Sligo Town as well. We encourage the runners to stay in Strandhill afterwards and soak up the festival type atmosphere we try to create. This builds a great camaraderie among participants and we have runners coming back year after year from all around the country and from overseas to take part”.

As always, there will be a number of road closures and traffic restrictions in place for the day and the organisers are once again encouraging anyone travelling to or from Strandhill to leave the car at home and avail of the services in place from Bus Éireanns Shuttle Bus which runs throughout the day from approx. 8am up to 9pm. For less than €2 you can get from Sligo to Strandhill and avoid the fuss by taking the bus, a fantastic deal so you can come out and cheer on the warriors. See www.buseireann.ie for more information. The organisers are asking those who are driving into the village between 2pm and 6pm to be patient and heed the directions of Gardaí, Marshalls and Event Organisers.

With runners expected from all around the country and a number coming in from abroad, accommodations are fully booked. This year’s race is expected to be very exciting with a number of previous winners vying to regain their title but with new big name runners also taking part it’s anyone’s race to win. But whether they are 1st or 1001st, each runner who crosses the line will receive a beautifully commissioned Warriors Run Medal they can proudly wear to confirm their achievement.

There are plenty of other events taking place on the day with a Young Warriors Run, for 12 to 16 year olds, taking off directly after the main run. The 5K run around Strandhill Village is in it’s 6th year and is proving very popular every year. Prizes for the first Male and Female Young Warrior in various categories will be presented. After that The Warriors Walk will get under way and walkers will follow a 10K route that follows the road section of The Warriors Run. The Walk is a fun event but each walker will get a technical t-shirt this year and all who finish will receive a specially commissioned medal. A selection of the registered walkers will receive some lovely spot prizes picked at random from a hat.

And for the main runners, preparations are well in place for the day and a smaller Festival Marquee will be open at the beachfront from 6pm to 8.30pm on Friday 26th and on Saturday 27th from 11am to 2.30pm for participants to collect their race packs. This will be located behind the Strand Bar and will be well signposted. Runners can avail of shower and changing facilities at the Runners Village at Strandhill Community Park where there will also be refreshments and physios available after the race. And although the new Surf Centre is on the verge of completion, it will not be ready for the 27th so there will be no main Festival Marquee this year but spectators will find there will be plenty of live music throughout the evening in the Pubs around the village.

The Warriors Festival Committee would like to thank their main sponsor, The Strand Bar and all the other supporters of the event without whom the race would not take place. Also a big thanks goes out to their volunteers who help the event run smoothly.

All details for the Warriors Run race day can be found at www.warriorsrun.ie or for regular updates check out our Facebook and Twitter (@warriorsfest) feeds.