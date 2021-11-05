Solutions sought for Sligo housing crisis

A public meeting was held in the Avalon Centre last Thursday to address the housing crisis in Sligo.

The meeting was led by development worker Maria Pereira and was attended by a number of citizens as well as three local councillors, the Mayor of Sligo Cllr Arthur Gibbons and Councillor Thomas Healy of Sinn Fein, as well as Independent Councillor Declan Bree.

Ms Pereira stated that she was not a politician and the purpose of the meeting was for citizens to come together and find a way “to push the ball along” and “effect change ourselves” regarding the housing crisis.

The meeting started with Ms. Pereira stating that to begin “we first look at the who, what, when, where and how” of the issue.

“The ‘who’ is everyone from the homeless, to the disabled, to minimum wage workers,” she said.

Attendees spoke about raising rent prices in Sligo and one participant spoke about some rent prices in town tripling in just the last five years.

Ms. Pereira explained the what of the problem as being things such as derelict properties with Ireland having the 10th highest level of vacant properties in the world, she said.

The when was “as soon as possible” she said, as people are suffering from this crisis here and now.

The where is many areas around Sligo such as, according to Ms. Pereira, the Docks, Carraroe as well as Ballisodare.

Ms. Pereira finished by stating the how was through local people getting involved, working together, and possibly forming a housing association or co-op to work with the Council and Government to tackle these issues.

Cllr. Gibbons stated that these problems have been ongoing for the past 30 or 40 years and that prior to the 1980s eighty percent of residential houses were local authority housing and that the way to effect change is to vote the people responsible out of government.

He further claimed that 70% of government TDs are landlords and that these are the people responsible for making decisions regarding the housing crisis.

“If I have a vested interest in something I have to leave the room”, he highlighted, commenting on how this does not happen regarding landlord TDs.

Cllr. Bree spoke about how the majority of the work that they do is related to housing but the difficulty is getting someone from the department to provide funding.

“They have left it to the private sector, who are interested in profits,” he said.

Cllr. Bree stated that if those attending the meeting wished to form a housing association elected representatives will be more than willing to support them, however it all relates back to the same issue funding.

Cllr. Bree spoke about the campaign group Raise the Roof as an example of citizens coming together to effect change.

The Raise the Roof campaign has staged national demonstrations, their aims include delivering affordable housing for all, using public land for public housing, securing a tenancy model for housing by introducing a rent freeze, banning ‘no fault’ evictions, as well as ending homelessness.

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel” he said, and while there has not been as many protests from them recently moving out of the pandemic you’ll see that becoming more active.

Cllr. Healy said the focus needs to be on policy change stating one change in policy can change people’s lives and you need to ask, does it help people?.

Cllr. Healy stressed that there are people who find themselves in serious difficulty regarding housing due to policy.

“We have families stuck in the middle of nowhere. They can’t get Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) and they can’t get a mortgage,” he said.

The meeting led to an animated discussion among councillors and citizens regarding the true scale of the housing crisis with some attendees speaking about their own personal experiences of being refused HAP for rental properties or fear of leaving their accommodation because they are worried about the lack of housing options available.

Cllr. Gibbons also highlighted that while Ms. Pereira had invited all local councillors to attend the meeting it was only councillors “on the left” who attended.

Ms. Pereira stated that the councillors had given them a lot to consider moving forward and that they hope to organise further meetings that all concerned citizens are welcome to attend.