Sligo's latest AirBnB - its local Garda Station

Sligo Garda Station’s refurbishment is nearly complete and local Gardaí have taken to social media in a tongue-in-cheek invitation to the public to try out the new facilities.

In a Facebook post on its page, Sligo/Leitrim Gardaí describe the building as “a newly refurbished AirBnB.”

It goes on to state: “Enjoy the peace and tranquility of the large spacious luxurious new rooms. A stay would not be complete without taking in some local attractions, like Sligo Court House, located within walking distance.Daily excursions can also be arranged for visits to Castlerea or Mountjoy Prison.

!As a guest of the rooms you have the option of adding a gourmet breakfast for no additional cost, served in the room. Bedrooms are accessed using secure key card access locks. Pre booking is not required. Early check out is advised.”

It adds that the hosts are highly rated “who are committed to providing great stays for their guest.”

The refurbishment of the station went ahead despite strong pleas from rank and file for a new station on a green field site which had been selected but did not proceed. The renovations will allow prisoners to be detained in Sligo once more in new cells having previously being transported to Ballymote Garda Station for processing including in road traffic matters. Concerns were raised in particular by the legal profession of prisoners being released in the early hours of the morning and having no transport back to Sligo, a distance of some 15 miles.



