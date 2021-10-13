Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.3°C Dublin

Sligo University Hospital to be lit up in pink and blue to remember infant loss

The gable end of SUH which will be illuminated in pink and blue at 7pm on Friday as part of a global Wave of Light to mark pregnancy and infant loss. Expand

Close

The gable end of SUH which will be illuminated in pink and blue at 7pm on Friday as part of a global Wave of Light to mark pregnancy and infant loss.

The gable end of SUH which will be illuminated in pink and blue at 7pm on Friday as part of a global Wave of Light to mark pregnancy and infant loss.

The gable end of SUH which will be illuminated in pink and blue at 7pm on Friday as part of a global Wave of Light to mark pregnancy and infant loss.

sligochampion

Sligo University Hospital will be lighting up in pink and blue on Friday at 7pm to mark pregnancy and infant loss as part of an international event aimed at raising awareness of the issues affecting families who have experienced the loss of a

pregnancy or a baby.

Throughout Ireland and across the world, landmarks and buildings will be illuminated in pink and blue on 15 October as part of a continuous wave of light in honour of babies who have passed away due to ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death and sudden infant death.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy