Sligo blogger Val wins award

Sligo based blogger, Val Robus has won a national award.

Val Robus scooped the SME Social Media Award Strategy for the Love Your County Campaign.

The 10th Social Media Awards was held in the Liberty Hall, Dublin on Thursday night last, October 28th.

The awards, known as the Sockies, celebrates the best of social media and included 28 different categories.

The award ceremony was hosted by Rick O’Shea and included Irish Rail, Dogs Trust, TG4 and the Dublin Fire Brigade.

Val, aka Magnumlady, voluntarily ran a campaign on twitter to shine a spotlight on Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo and Roscommon. The days were a huge success and saw people joining in from all over the world.

Speaking of the award Val said:

“I’m absolutely over the moon, being in the final was an honour but to actually win was the icing on the cake.”