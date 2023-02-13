Pictures from the Top of the Toffs 80s night in Sligo’s Lola Montez

Sligo
Monday, 13 February 2023 | 10.3°C Dublin
Click through the photograph below to see the full gallery from the event in Lola Montez.
Aoife McMorrow, Keverina Coleman, Patricia Furey and Tammy Doherty at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.
Barbara Maloney and Fionnuala Mitchell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.
Muireann Harte and Brian Basker at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez last Friday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan.
Joe Finan and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.
Dee Gillen and Pat Smell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.
Michael and Anne Marie McCormack at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.
Scruffy Duffy and Trevor Ferguson at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.
Emma Carr, Shirley Clancy and Marian Carr at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.
Miriam Morrison and Claire Fergusen at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.
Cliodhna Carroll, Tracey Brooks, Barbara Maloney and Monica McElhinney at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.
Ann Marie Howard, Holly and Caroline Kelland at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.
Top Of The Toffs organisers from left; Paul McGarry, Trevor Ferguson, Barbara Maloney, Cyril Donellan, Chris Burns and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.
February 13 2023 12:23 PM
A huge crowd was in attendance at the popular Top of the Toffs 80s charity night in Lola Montez on Friday night.
