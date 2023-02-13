Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Pictures from the Top of the Toffs 80s night in Sligo’s Lola Montez

Click through the photograph below to see the full gallery from the event in Lola Montez.

Aoife McMorrow, Keverina Coleman, Patricia Furey and Tammy Doherty at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Barbara Maloney and Fionnuala Mitchell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Expand
Muireann Harte and Brian Basker at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez last Friday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Joe Finan and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Dee Gillen and Pat Smell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Expand
Michael and Anne Marie McCormack at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Expand
Scruffy Duffy and Trevor Ferguson at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Emma Carr, Shirley Clancy and Marian Carr at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Expand
Miriam Morrison and Claire Fergusen at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Expand
Cliodhna Carroll, Tracey Brooks, Barbara Maloney and Monica McElhinney at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Expand
Ann Marie Howard, Holly and Caroline Kelland at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Top Of The Toffs organisers from left; Paul McGarry, Trevor Ferguson, Barbara Maloney, Cyril Donellan, Chris Burns and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Expand

Close

Aoife McMorrow, Keverina Coleman, Patricia Furey and Tammy Doherty at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Aoife McMorrow, Keverina Coleman, Patricia Furey and Tammy Doherty at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Barbara Maloney and Fionnuala Mitchell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Barbara Maloney and Fionnuala Mitchell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Muireann Harte and Brian Basker at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez last Friday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Muireann Harte and Brian Basker at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez last Friday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Joe Finan and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Joe Finan and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Dee Gillen and Pat Smell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Dee Gillen and Pat Smell at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Michael and Anne Marie McCormack at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Michael and Anne Marie McCormack at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Scruffy Duffy and Trevor Ferguson at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Scruffy Duffy and Trevor Ferguson at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Emma Carr, Shirley Clancy and Marian Carr at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Emma Carr, Shirley Clancy and Marian Carr at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Miriam Morrison and Claire Fergusen at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Miriam Morrison and Claire Fergusen at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Cliodhna Carroll, Tracey Brooks, Barbara Maloney and Monica McElhinney at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Cliodhna Carroll, Tracey Brooks, Barbara Maloney and Monica McElhinney at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Ann Marie Howard, Holly and Caroline Kelland at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Ann Marie Howard, Holly and Caroline Kelland at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Top Of The Toffs organisers from left; Paul McGarry, Trevor Ferguson, Barbara Maloney, Cyril Donellan, Chris Burns and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

Top Of The Toffs organisers from left; Paul McGarry, Trevor Ferguson, Barbara Maloney, Cyril Donellan, Chris Burns and Senan Hartigan at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez.

/

Aoife McMorrow, Keverina Coleman, Patricia Furey and Tammy Doherty at Top Of The Toffs in Lola Montez. Pics: Carl Brennan.

sligochampion

A huge crowd was in attendance at the popular Top of the Toffs 80s charity night in Lola Montez on Friday night.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy