Pictures from the Mercy College Sligo graduation ball

Michaela Mullane, Leigha Dixon, Cara Reynolds and Lana Devaney enjoying the Mercy College graduation in Sligo. Expand
Freya and Naoise Brennan. Expand
Lauren Duffy and Darren Mills. Expand
Katie Benson, Judith Alookaran, Jessica Carty, Hannah Dillon, Dominika Potter and Shane Seers. Expand
Mia Byrne, Senna O'Hara, Ms Kiernan, Mia Vereker and Freya Brennan. Expand
Oisin McConnell and Niamh Togher. Expand
Ezekiel Cashman and Mia Vereker. Expand
Glynes Octava and Angela De Jesus. Expand
Grainne Beirne and Michaela Foley. Expand
Jack Murphy and Grace Kennedy. Expand
Amber Doyle, Ms Sherlock and Amy Sherlock. Expand
Aaron French and Agata Smyzt. Expand
Ryan O'Leary and Alannah Connolly. Expand
Naoise Brennan and Maeve Fergusen. Expand
Liam Kenny and Avril Conroy. Expand
Gina Healy, Meg Henneberry and Tara Peacock. Expand
Shane Speers and Dominika Potter. Expand
Niamh Somers and Sean McAteer. Expand
Dearbhla Fox and Anna Moran. Expand
Amber Doyle and Ciaran Ward. Expand
Lauren Duffy, Paulina Jarzebska and Rachael Smith. Expand
Lucy Williams and Ellen Curran. Expand
Tara Feeney and Gareth Rooney. Expand
Conor Mullaney, Darren Mills, Illán Callaghan and Darren Mills. Expand

THE rain came pouring down on the night of the Mercy College, Sligo graduation dinner dance at The Sligo Park Hotel. Pictures very definitely had to be taken inside because of the weather but that didn't curb the enthusiasm of those in attendance.

The Mercy College is one of Sligo's oldest girls' schools and the graduation marked the end of a school year that saw gradual return to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our gallery above was captured for The Sligo Champion by photographer, Carl Brennan. The girls also recently held a graduation Mass and they chose the theme: 'Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace' - a very insightful message as they leave secondary school behind.

