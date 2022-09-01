Pictures from the Mercy College Sligo graduation ball

THE rain came pouring down on the night of the Mercy College, Sligo graduation dinner dance at The Sligo Park Hotel. Pictures very definitely had to be taken inside because of the weather but that didn't curb the enthusiasm of those in attendance.

The Mercy College is one of Sligo's oldest girls' schools and the graduation marked the end of a school year that saw gradual return to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our gallery above was captured for The Sligo Champion by photographer, Carl Brennan. The girls also recently held a graduation Mass and they chose the theme: 'Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace' - a very insightful message as they leave secondary school behind.