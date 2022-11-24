Pictures from ATU Sligo and St Angela’s graduation ceremonies

Sligo
Roger Dias Reis, Lucas Da Silva, Jose De Oliveira and Maria Da Silva from Cavan Town celebrate graduation at ATU.
Calym Malone from Strandhill, Sligo, celebrates graduating from ATU with his mother Bernie Mongey and President of ATU, Dr Orla Flynn.
Mother and daughter graduate together at ATU: Bernice Mpoy and Emilie Tshika Mpoy from Sligo.
Zoe Thorpe from Wales with son George and ATU President, Dr Orla Flynn.
Frances King and Marie Claire Doyle from Collooney, Sligo received a Master’s in Science at ATU.
Winner of the Corn Sheáin Mhic Mhagnais Award 2022 was given to Connie Callaghan from Sligo town for here dedication and service at ATU Sligo for the past 30 years.
Martin Duffy originally from Sligo town and now living in Netownforbes, Longford) with brother Sean Duffy, Vice President ATU Integration and Dr Orla Flynn, ATU President.
St Angelas Grad at Knocknarea: Rachel Maloney, Aisling Colhan, Sadhbh Murphy, Clare Finnigan, Ciara Dorothy, Niamh Forkan, Rachel Armstrong.
Rita Sheeran, Sinead Conway.
Students celebrating their graduation.
Maura O'Doherty, Emma Quirk, Ciara Hurley.
Shauna McGovern, Cait Delaney, Laura Kennedy.
Jane, Rachel, Sarah and Ian Wharton.
Elaoise Martin, Ciara Hurley, Eilís Canon.
Rachel Maloney, Rachel Armstrong.
Stephanie Lennon, Emma Lynch.
Smiling graduates!
Grace Featherson, Kaytlin Keogh, Luke Gilligan, Caroline Gallagher.
Shannon Spain, Nikita McDonald.
Rebecca Kelly, Nicole Corcoran.
Clare Gleeson, Muireann Healy.
Rebecca Kelly, Nicole Corcoran, Caoimhe Dowling, Mariead Veeney.
Nora, Hannah and Michael Owen.
November 24 2022 03:25 PM
Recent graduation pics from St Angela’s and ATU Sligo conferring.
