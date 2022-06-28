Scenes in Croke Park are not at all surprising

Premium
Years of being soft on outright thuggery led to last Sunday’s violent scenes in Croke Park at the end iu normal time of the All Ireland quarter final clash between Armagh and Galway. Too often in the past both the media and the GAA itself has hid behind and more importantly have brushed aside and even laughed off these incidents as schmozzles. Sadly, they have been accepted as part and part of the game. To hear apologetic excuses in the aftermath of the violence as two dressing rooms are needed on opposite sides of the ground misses the point altogether.
Right up to the highest level in every other sport teams are able to walk out beside each and return to their dressing rooms without players being involved in incidents. Look at matches at the World Cup or in the Champion’s League.
There is no real disciplinary process in the GAA that’s effective. Yellow and red cards were copied from soccer but this was watered down with a further card, a black one and now the issuing of one doesn’t result in a player leaving the field for longer than ten minutes when it used to be for the remainder of the match.
The whole ethos appears to be about keeping every player on the pitch no matter what they do. And the strangest thing of all is that a plyer sent off in normal time can reappear in extra time as it somehow supposed to be a new game. What utter nonsense! No wonder scenes like last Sunday continue to happen. There are simply no sanctions, no deterrents. Does anyone believe any player from both Galway or Armagh will miss a single significant match as a result of the GAA’s investigation? If it was any other sport at least five players on each side would face suspensions of six matches each. But when you have suspensions overturned on a weekly basis to allow players compete in important games how else do you expect players to behave? A player has several committees he can appeal to have any ban overturned. A sub cannot come on to a gaelic pitch without immediately pushing and shoving his opponent. Teams cannot leave at half-time without this mad sprint to the tunnel and push and shove as they get there. It’s a culture bred into players in the dressing room, a win at all cost mentality and unfortunately acceptable in some GAA circles. Hit them hard is the phrase uttered in the dressing room and if you do get caught sure a handshake after the match solves evertyhing. If the same shocking scenes were carried out in the street arrests would have been made under the Public Order Act.