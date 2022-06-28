Scenes in Croke Park are not at all surprising

Years of being soft on outright thuggery led to last Sunday’s violent scenes in Croke Park at the end iu normal time of the All Ireland quarter final clash between Armagh and Galway. Too often in the past both the media and the GAA itself has hid behind and more importantly have brushed aside and even laughed off these incidents as schmozzles. Sadly, they have been accepted as part and part of the game. To hear apologetic excuses in the aftermath of the violence as two dressing rooms are needed on opposite sides of the ground misses the point altogether.

Right up to the highest level in every other sport teams are able to walk out beside each and return to their dressing rooms without players being involved in incidents. Look at matches at the World Cup or in the Champion’s League.