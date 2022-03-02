Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Putin underestimated strength of backlash

Paul Deering Expand

Close

Paul Deering

Paul Deering

Paul Deering

sligochampion

By Paul Deering

As we enter a week after the invasion of Ukraine began by Russia the horror of war is emerging with the death toll rising and attacks on residential areas and many civilian casualities becoming the daily norm.

Does anyone really know what Russian leader Vladimir Putin will do next? Will he stop at Ukraine or will be press ahead with other inasions to realise his dream of the creation of some sort of Russian empire along the lines of the former Soviet Union?

Privacy