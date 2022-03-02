Putin underestimated strength of backlash

As we enter a week after the invasion of Ukraine began by Russia the horror of war is emerging with the death toll rising and attacks on residential areas and many civilian casualities becoming the daily norm.

Does anyone really know what Russian leader Vladimir Putin will do next? Will he stop at Ukraine or will be press ahead with other inasions to realise his dream of the creation of some sort of Russian empire along the lines of the former Soviet Union?

One thing is for sure, Putin has underestimated the backlash from the West and most of all the proud Ukrainian people who have taken up arms (and petrol bombs) against his mighty armies.Putin probably thought he would overrun Ukraine in a couple of days but his forces are full of conscripts too, young men who have realised they are not welcome there and who wish they weren’t sent there.

War crimes have more than likely been committed and Putin, if he survives this appalling decision to invade, should face trial.

The West certainly took its eye off Russia and Putin over the past ten years.

He got away scot free from annexing Crimea in 2014 and there has been irrefutable evidence that Russia has interfered with elections in the UK and US in recent times.And. most cyber attacks which cost millions to rectify or stop in terms on pay ransoms are carried out by Russian gangs.

There was also the attack on English soil, two soldiers sent to Salisbury in 2018 to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal with novichok and resulted in the death of Dawn Sturgess.

There was a defnite re-emergence of a cold war over the past decade.

Putin has made himself practially Premier for life, in the style of the old Soviet Union leaders but the 1980s had brought us Glasnost and Mikhail Gorbachev which led to the fall of the Soviet Union and the emergence of a united Germany and the end of communist regimes in Eastern Europe.

This brought about a sense of calmness and stability but Putin has torn all of this apart. But the US and the West cannot got to war with such a deranged man who has nuclear power.

His downfall could well be the Oligarchs. They will not stand by and see their wealth in London and elsewhere seized.

Putin will come under intense pressure to end this war before US and EU sanctions bite even harder. Russian assets seized is the last thing the wealthy Oligarchs want and the move by Chelsea owner to try to distance himself from his club is a clear sign of the nervousness of the rich Russians. In a matter of weeks Putin will be isolated and hopefully removed.