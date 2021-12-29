Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Public could do with a little more optimism and clear messaging around Covid- 19

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings, Dublin. Expand

Close

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings, Dublin.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings, Dublin.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings, Dublin.

sligochampion

BY Paul Deering

Not the most pleasing of news to bring as we close out 2021 but it looks like we’re all heading for our third year of living with the pandemic that is Covid-19 in 2022.

The disruption it has caused in our daily and working lives has been phenomenal and unfortunately there’s no real hard evidence yet that it’s on its way out any time soon though I do note the very optmistic view of Professor Luke O’Neill in recent days that the virus might be waning and that omnicron could indeed be the last variant based on studies so far from South Africa where it was first identified and other countries.

Privacy