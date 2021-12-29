Public could do with a little more optimism and clear messaging around Covid- 19

Not the most pleasing of news to bring as we close out 2021 but it looks like we’re all heading for our third year of living with the pandemic that is Covid-19 in 2022.

The disruption it has caused in our daily and working lives has been phenomenal and unfortunately there’s no real hard evidence yet that it’s on its way out any time soon though I do note the very optmistic view of Professor Luke O’Neill in recent days that the virus might be waning and that omnicron could indeed be the last variant based on studies so far from South Africa where it was first identified and other countries.

Of course, this whole virus is so new that in terms of study it may take several years before scientists can actually get a handle on it.

Indepth studies take many years accompanied by painstaking research and there’s enormous credit to be given to the scientific community for the way they have tackled this pandemic and came up with vaccines so quickly and with many more in the pipeline and gives everyone some glimmer of hope that his virus can be gotten rid of.

As we head into 2021 there’s increasing talk here and in other countries of the re-introduction of restrictions.

These are particularly hard on everyone and some sectors especially such as those involved in hospitality and entertainment.

It’s so tough for these sectors to keep going with many giving up the ghost altogether such as many of the country’s theatres with pantomimes falling by the wayside like those in Dublin.

Reduced capacities and closing times is making it nearly impossible for some venues to keep operating and sport too is being affected in terms of attendances over the next couple of weeks. What we do need from the Government and Nphet over the oming weeks is an end of mixed messaging.

For instance, Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan stated people should avoid meeting others indoors over Christmas.

When did that become a guideline? People are quite rightly fed up with all the dos and don’ts especially when the vast majority are getting vaccinated.

More leeway certainly needed in terms of messaging and directions from Government and Nphet and please too, a little bit of optimism around all of this as we head into 2022. Everyone can take the hard medicine on the chin when we have to but let’s start giving some hope in this fight.