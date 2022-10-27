Lessons to be learned from the British Government’s handling of its finances

The British Government has just given us a lesson in how not to run our country’s finances. This may be an important lesson for us as Sinn Fein, who are leading in Opinion Polls, may well be part of the next government.

Sinn Fein has no experience of a real budget.

Hopefully they will be watching the mistakes made in London and will not want to repeat them.

The reaction to the Irish and British budgets has been very different. In Ireland we have had small complaints but everyone agreed that the government was acting competently only making the one stupid error - the Mica Levy on concrete blocks. In Britain the budget is seen as an incompetent disaster.

There are two different aspects to a budget. The details on how the budget impacts on individuals and groups and whether the total budget makes overall sense.

Most of the discussion about any budget focusses on the details, how it impacts on individuals and families.

The Irish 2023 budget gave a series of once-off payments as well as increases in rates of payments for 2023. The total cost of these once-off payments comes to a total of €2.5 billion.

The justification for the once-off payments is that the government cannot be confident that the very high income from Company Profits Tax will continue into the future.

The once-off payments include double-week welfare payments and a €400 additional fuel allowance.

The ongoing increases include €12 extra per week on pensions and most welfare payments, free GP visit Cards for those earning less than average income and the abolition of all Inpatient Hospital Charges.

The Free GP Visit Cards for low earners and the abolition of Inpatient Hospital Charges are to be welcomed as this will benefit primarily low-income workers.

We have over 1 million low-income workers and their families who have neither Health Insurance or the Medical Card and they are crucified by health expenses if they or family members get severely ill. Such families could not take the chance to get a job and lose the Medical Card so this was a strong disincentive to taking up employment.

The other aspect of a budget is whether it makes overall sense. Both Britain and Ireland have high National Debt. If a government, business or family, are heavily in debt. they needs to borrow.

Decisions that they make must make sense to those who are lending them money. The Irish 2023 Budget expects revenue to come to €106 billion while total spending, current and capital should come to €104 billion.

The Government listened to and took the advice of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council which suggested using unexpected tax revenue for once-off payments to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

In Britain the new Truss Government said they were tired of listening to experts and they went ahead with the Budget without asking advice from the Office for Budget Responsibility – the equivalent of our Fiscal Advisory Council.

They said that it was only an “Interim Budget” but they cut taxes and increased spending totalling over £100 billion- equivalent to about €9 billion for us - not small money.

The financial markets got spooked even as the budget was being delivered in the House of Commons.

People started selling the British Pound to buy Dollars and persons lending to the British Government demanded higher interest rates. The Interest rate on 10year loans to the British Government went up by 1.2% from around 3.0% to 4.2%.