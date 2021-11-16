Kenny deserves praise for his perseverance

If ever a football manager needed a break it has to be Stephen Kenny.

He has had months to endure of some indifferent and even downright awful performances but he stuck to his principles and at last fans can see what he has been trying to bring to the table over the past couple of years.

International football is difficult, standards are improving all the time amongst the so called weaker nations. FIFA and UEFA are constantly developing structures and competitions to make it a more level playing field in terms of quality right across the world.

The Nations League is a good case in point where some countries have recorded their only wins in international football thanks to competing against sides roughtly around their own standard and that in turn has assisted greatly in development.

Kenny says he was embarrassed by fans chanting his name at the end of the Luxembourg match on Sunday following an impressive 3-0 win but he should share in the praise for the manner in which he has stuck to guns these past few months.

Ireland will have bigger tests to come but looking back on the World Cup qualifying campaign it wasn’t all bad.

Since the summer the results improved dramatically and Kenny’s side was very unluckly not to come away from Faro in Portugal with at least a draw.

A point there, a home win over Luxembourg and Azerbaijan would have given the team five more points and certainly in with a chance of securing second spot in the group. Kenny’s side needed time to blend in however and the early results proved costly in the end. There’s very little time for international managers to bed in and get across a new style of play and Kenny has done a remarkable job in such a short space of time. He deserves a contract extension and fans are eagerly looking forward to matches once more. There’s a long way to go of course but he has managed to bring in some real exciting talent to the squad.

They might not be playing for the biggest clubs in England but they may well be someday. Most importantly, they are clearly committed and enjoying their time in Kenny’s set-up. Players like Ogbene, Robinson, Egan, Bazunu, Cullen, McGrath, Knight, Omobamidele, Collins have all been introduced to the senior team by Kenny who deserves the utmost praise for bringing joy and excitement back to the international team.