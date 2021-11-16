Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kenny deserves praise for his perseverance

Paul Deering Expand

Close

Paul Deering

Paul Deering

Paul Deering

sligochampion

Paul Deering

If ever a football manager needed a break it has to be Stephen Kenny.

He has had months to endure of some indifferent and even downright awful performances but he stuck to his principles and at last fans can see what he has been trying to bring to the table over the past couple of years.

Privacy