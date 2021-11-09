Sligo

‘Climate change debate lunacy’

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice gives his view on COP26 and our climate targets

Over last weekend world leaders visited Rome, Italy, as part of the G20 summit, travelling on private jets from across the globe and taking part in elaborate cavalcades of 85 vehicles.

Next, they sat aboard these planes once again and flew to Glasgow in Scotland in order to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26 – how do these people not see the irony of it all?

Were they absent for the last two years as the rest of us became accustomed to using Zoom and other platforms to facilitate meetings?

