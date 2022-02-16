Sligo

€200 electricity allowance is just a drop in the ocean for the country’s struggling householders

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the USC will not be scrapped. Expand

sligochampion

By Paul Deering

The much heralded cost of living dig out by the Government for a struggling public will make no difference at all to those who receive it.

The cost of living package with most people benefiting from the €200 electricity allowance on a once-off basis is bordering on the insulting to the thousands upon thosands of families struggling to make ends meet in modern Ireland.

