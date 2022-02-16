€200 electricity allowance is just a drop in the ocean for the country’s struggling householders

The much heralded cost of living dig out by the Government for a struggling public will make no difference at all to those who receive it.

The cost of living package with most people benefiting from the €200 electricity allowance on a once-off basis is bordering on the insulting to the thousands upon thosands of families struggling to make ends meet in modern Ireland.

Energy prices continue to soar and the cost of food, rent and housing is rocketting. This Government doesn’t seem to have its ear to the ground at all.

It must think by throwing a one-off payment of €200 to the masses that this will appease them but nothing could be further from the truth. We pay more here than the rest of Europe for just about everything including mortgages.

As I write this I’m listening to the Ryan Tubridy show on RTE Radio One and he read an email from a listener who said she and her husband were stuggling and barely managing to cope despite a combined income before taxes coming into their home of €100,000. That’s an example of how bad this crisis has got.

Everyone is being squeezed in Ireland and it’s not a fair and equal place to live, that’s the bottom line. There are few people who aren’t barely managing to look after heating their homes and feeding their families. I’ve also listened to elderly people on the radio this week afraid to turn on the heating as oil has become so expensive. People are sitting in their homes with blankets and jumpers wrapped around them because they cannot afford to pay for oil or gas.The price of diesel and petrol appears to be on an neverending upward spiral and this looks set to get worse in the coming weeks as Russia continues to destabilise markets with its war mongering over Ukraine.

And, what does our Government have in store for the public? Apart from a window dressing €200 payment, it has given us a firm commitment that we are to face even more cost of living increases with a raft of carbon taxes coming down the line this summer and an even stronger affirmation that the hated USC tax, introduced in 2010 so the taxpayer could bear the brunt of the economic crash and was supposed to be temporary is here to stay despite Fine Gael giving firm undertakings that they would abolish it.