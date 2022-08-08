‘No answer can explain away the pain of being parted from your child’ – Priest tells funeral of four year old Alice Kitty

Alice Kitty Dunleavy who was tragically in an accident in Enniscrone last Friday afternoon.

The tragic accident took place at this caravan park in Enniscrone.

Some things go away beyond words.

And, the sad passing of the lovely little “exuberant” Alice Kitty Dunleavy (4), of “Duneil” Lord Edward Street, Ballina, at a caravan park in Enniscrone last Friday, has cruelly stolen the summer from her shattered family and friends.

Their little princess will sleep in Heavenly peace, but it is still an unimaginable burden for her loved ones to bear.

It is scant consolation, that they will forever have the golden sunshine of her smile on her little white coffin as she rests in the arms of the angels.

An emotional Fr Gerry O’Hora told a packed and quietly weeping congregation in St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina on Monday where An Taoiseach’s aide-de camp Captain Tiernan McGuckian offered his sympathy on behalf of the Taoiseach to Alice’s family before Mass began, that Alice was “a real treasure, a treasure of hope”.

Fr O’Hora added that Alice was “an exuberant child, and she always had a smile on her face-a smile that lit up all the lives of those who knew and loved her and endeared her to everyone who crossed her path.

“And you can see the photograph of her on the coffin with that smile, that warm smile that was so magnetic.

“She drew the best out of her parents and enriched their lives and the lives of all her relatives with her presence.

Fr O’Hora who was assisted by seven other priests, said it was a “heavy cross for her parents and her family to carry”.

“On behalf of everybody in the community in Ballina and Enniscrone, and on behalf of all of us gathered here today, I would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to you Alice’s family, to her mum and dad, John and Anne Marie, to her sisters Rose and April, to her grandparents Michael and Eithne and Michael and Claire and to her aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

“And the huge numbers that have turned out today just shows how much we feel for you at this time and show solidarity with you with our presence and prayers in your grief.”

Fr O’Hora added that when the news broke last Friday of Alice’s death after an accident in a caravan park in Enniscrone, a dark cloud came down onour town in Ballina and Enniscrone-in both communities.

“Every parent’s worst fears for their child were realised for you parents John and Ann Marie at Alice’s death.

“Today we weep at the death of a daughter, a sister, a grand-daughter,a niece and a cousin, just as Jesus wept at the death of his friend Lazarus.

“We are looking for answers to the questions that rise so naturally in our hearts and minds at times like this, why had our beautiful Alice’s life to be cut short at four years.

“Why had this to happen to us, there still would be no adequate answer or explanation for this loss.

“No answer can explain away the pain of being parted from your child.”

He added: “We are not here today to answer these questions even if we could, but we are here to mourn and commend Alice into God’s care and to ask God to help Ann Marie and John cope with the death of their daughter.

“I know that Alice occupies a special place in your affections and in the affections of everyone whose lives she touched.

“She was a bright intelligent child, brimming with curiosity, always challenging herself to keep up with her older sister Rose, who is about two years older.

“A few weeks ago, she was happy that she had grown an inch and Rose hadn’t.

“She was so happy to be there with her big sister and like many four year olds, she was full of questions, planning to start school in Knockanillo National School in September.

“She was filled with wonder which fuelled her questions and fuelled the great zest she had for life.

“She was a very courageous child and seized every moment and squeezed every drop of joy and happiness out of it.

“Alice had the courage to lead the way, a human dynamo, who packed so much into her four years of life and has left so many treasured moments and precious memories.

“And she was always herself which made her charming and unique and was well able to stand up for herself and that is why her death today is so heart-breaking.

“For she was a child full of promisewith so much more to give.

“Alice was her own person with her own personality and will always have a special place in your hearts.

He added: “She is in Heaven with God, but it does not matter how strong your faith is, you still have to grieve as you come to terms with the physical separation from Alice.

“Alice is sharing a new life with God-one that can’t be snatched from her.

“It is a pain that you have to endure, and I think it is important that you share it with God-just how much you are missing her.

“Today in your grief know that you have a saint in Heaven and cling to that hope that you will see her again and allow your tears to wash away the pain in the days and months to come.

“Her time among us was a graceful time and even though her parting is painful she gave us all so many riches.

“She was a real treasure-a treasure of hope.”

She is survived by her parents John and Ann Marie, sisters April and Rose, grandparents, Michael and Eithne Dunleavy, and Michael and Claire Courell, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Four-year-old Alice Kitty was on holidays with her family in the West Sligo holiday resort of Enniscrone when the incident happened on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene on Friday afternoon, after the child was seriously injured in an incident involving a car.

It is understood a car reversed into the young girl, who was rushed to University Hospital Sligo by Rescue 118 helicopter afterwards but later died.

A Garda spokesman said:

“Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, on Friday afternoon.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time”.

The incident occurred in the Atlantic Caravan Park, which is located beside the sea in the small village.

Meanwhile, local Independent Councillor Joe Queenan said: “We’re very upset and it looks to have been a freak accident and it’s devastating on the family who were here on holiday and here to enjoy their stay in Enniscrone and for this to happen.

“And for everyone involved in the whole incident, it’s just devastating and our hearts go out to everybody.

“Enniscrone was noticeably quiet on Friday evening and there were very few out.

“It’s a major shock, the family are regular visitors here and they are well-known in this area and we are acutely sorry for everybody.”

Cllr Queenan said Enniscrone was renowned for many years as an idyllic and peaceful place for a family day out or holiday and people are deeply shocked.

“The caravan park has been at the centre of that and so many people have caravans in the wider area and so many generations have come to the caravan park.

“It has always been a very happy location for so many people and it’s really tragic on everybody and we’re very sad and low at the moment.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their help at this very difficult scene

“They came very quickly, the Gardaí, the helicopter, the ambulance service and the local doctor, the fire services, the council..”