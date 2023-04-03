Young Leitrim farmer attacked by bull died at Sligo University Hospital after ‘missed’ diagnosis of lung clots, Inquest hears

The HSE has apologised to the family of a County Leitrim part-time farmer for his treatment and care at Sligo University Hospital where he died 12 days after being attacked by a bull on the family farm. Anthony Cull (31) was initially treated at the hospital for five days from February 2nd 2019 for a dislocated shoulder and injuries to his legs and chest. He was discharged on February 7th but he returned two days later by ambulance once again having collapsed in the bathroom at home and was complaining of chest pain. Mr Cull, from Castlefore, Keshcarrigan was discharged a second time on February 9th but was described by his father Gerard, as being very weak. Over the next few days he fainted a number of times and was brought back to hospital by ambulance on February 14th, passing away later that same day having gone into cardiac arrest. A post mortem examination found his death was caused by pulmonary emboli (blood clots in the lungs) and a doctor stated that the symptoms displayed by Mr Cull at the hospital on February 9th were related to blood clots. Dr Karen Harris, Consultant in Emergency Medicine stated she had not been involved in the deceased’s presentation on February 9th but said patients who re-present to hospital following recent hospital admission were at a higher risk of problems and Mr Cull should have been readmitted to hospital. “Unfortunately, we did not have a formal protocol in place at that time for these situations and he was not admitted,” said Dr Harris in a report to the Coroner Dr Eamon McGowan read out at the Inquest at Sligo Courthouse. The doctor who treated Mr Cull on February 9th, Dr Edward Herridge, who was Registrar in Emergency medicine, in a statement also read to the Inquest stated that he had formed the impression that his symptoms pointed towards simple fainting episodes which were known to be triggered by pain and characterised by collapse, loss of consciousness, nausea, pale colour, clammy skin, low blood pressure and a slow heart rate. Dr Herridge said he explained to Mr Cull and his mother, Dympna, the “benign nature of vasovagal syncope which I thought to be the cause of his symptoms.” He also supplied them with an information leaflet describing first aid to someone who suffered a simple faint, adding that he should be quick to regain consciousness in the event of a fainting spell and that prolonged loss of consciousness would be a concern that required immediate assistance but that he did not expect this to happen if he had adequate pain relief and maintained a good fluid intake. “My clinical judgement on the day was that he was suffering from fainting episodes. Therefore, I did not consider prescribing him blood thinning medications,” he said. An autopsy revealed that there was evidence of pulmonary emboli to large and medium sized vessels in both lungs. Dr Clive Kilgallen who performed the post mortem stated that the dating of pulmonary emboli was not exact and was imprecise but there were indications that there were acute pulmonary emboli and emboli that might be a few days old. Solicitor for the Cull family, Mr Gabriel Toolan told the Inquest that the family did not accept the findings of Dr Herridge. “They are of the firm belief and have been advised in support of their belief that their son Anthony should have undergone detailed investigation in Sligo University Hospital on February 9th to include a CT pulmonary angiogram “Such an investigation would have revealed the pulmonary embolisms and with such diagnosis having been made, appropriate treatment should have been afforded to Anthony. This, it is considered, in all likelihood, would have averted the tragedy of his death,” he said. The Jury of four men and two women returned a verdict of medical misadventure having died from bi-lateral pulmonary emboli and congestion in both lungs following on from injuries sustained from a bull while working on the family farm. The Coroner had earlier advised the jury that death was not due to natural causes or medical accident. “I suggest medical misadventure because of the chance missed to perform a scan on the deceased which would have shown the presence of pulmonary emboli in him,” said Mr McGowan. Earlier, Mr Declan Hegarty, solicitor for the HSE, told the Inquest there would be no objection to the jury bringing in such a verdict. After the verdict was returned Mr Toolan said there were no words which could describe the impact of the death and the extent of loss of Mr Cull to his family. “It is indescribable what they’ve had to endure,” he said. They did however, have the reassurance that protocols were now in place at SUH which could prevent a similar tragedy in the future. Mr Toolan confirmed after the Inquest that legal proceedings against the HSE had been initiated and that an apology had also been issued to the Cull family. He said it had been a harrowing experience for the family. Anthony had one sibling, his sister, Nicola and they had been very close. Anthony had a keen interest in the farm and was soon to take over its running from his father who was going to retire. “To learn at this stage that lessons seem to have been recognised and protocols implemented is the source of some solace to the family but obviously nothing can replace or substitute for the intense loss of Anthony,” he said. Earlier, in a deposition read to the Inquest by Sgt Derek Butler, the deceased’s father Gerard (63) said that on February 2nd 2019 he and his son were cleaning out from two bulls in sheds on the family farm at Bunail, Keshcarrigan. They had one pen cleaned out and he went to get into the tractor and Anthony went to let the bull into the clean pen which they did every week. “I heard a squeal like a pig come from the bull and it turned on Anthony,” he said. He shouted at his son to get out of the pen and Anthony started to run for the barrier but the bull hit him. Mr Cull ran and picked up a grape and started hitting the bull which continued to hit his son with his head with serious force. The bull stopped hitting Anthony with his head when he fell to the ground. “The bull went to go for Anthony again but I jumped the barrier with the grape and tried to keep the bull away from Anthony. I managed to grab the gate and got the bull out of the pen,” he said. He rang the emergency services and an ambulance and air ambulance arrived. Anthony was taken by air ambulance to SUH by air. On February 7th Anthony was discharged from hospital but on the 9th he was taken by ambulance again to SUH after collapsing in the bathroom and complaining of a pain in his chest. At 3pm on February 9th Anthony was discharged from hospital but Mr Cull said his son was very weak. “We had to get a wheelchair to bring Anthony to the car. We were told Anthony had low blood pressure and to raise his legs up higher than his head if he feels unwell. “Over the next few days Anthony fainted a good few times and spent most of the day in bed which was unlike Anthony. On the 14th of February Anthony fainted again and we called an ambulance and he was again taken to Sligo University Hospital where he died,” said Mr Cull. A report from a Health and Safety Authroity inspector, Kay Baxter was read to the Inquest. She stated the incident in the calving shed had occurred around 1pm. The bull had struck Anthony Cull repeatedly in the back. Consultant Surgeon at SUH, Zia Janjua, in a deposition read to the Inquest said he had in charge of Anthony Cull’s care from his admission on February 2nd until his discharge on the 7th. He suffered multiple blunt injuries and he was particularly sore in the chest, right shoulder and left leg and thigh. Blood samples and x rays were taken as well as CT scans. He was admitted for further observation and treatment. He did not have any major bleeding or significant injury to his thoracic or abdominal organs. He did not have any lower limb fractures but his soft tissues issues were bruised from blunt trauma. He was reviewed regularly over a few days and pain was the man issue. He was given a brace for his right shoulder. By February 7th it was felt Mr Cull had not displayed any signs of any deterioration since his admission.His inflammatory markers had improved, pain was better controlled and he had started to mobilise. “Having observed him for about five days it was noted that clinically he was improving as were his serial observations and blood tests. “No further investigations were deemed necessary at this stage. The issue of discharge was discussed with him and he was happy with that,” said Dr Janjua. Anthony was discharged on pain medications. An Out Patients’ Department appointment was arranged by the orthopaedic team. “He was aware that he would have some ongoing pain but it was envisaged that he would continue to improve. “While I only came to know Mr Cull for a few days he left a definite impression on me. He was a healthy, young man, an electrician/farmer with a great sense of humour. He left the ward in good spirits. “I was not aware of his subsequent Emergency Department attendances and eventual demise. I learnt he had passed away the day after his death. It was very shocking to hear to this sad news and very difficult to accept. “It was very unfortunate indeed. If it was so difficult to process this loss for me I can’t even begin to imagine how difficult it would be for his family and close friends. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to his family. May he Rest in Pace,” said Dr Janjua. Dr Karen Harris in a deposition read to the Inquest said she was consultant on duty on February 14th when she was asked to see Anthony Cull who attended the Emergency Department at 11.33am by ambulance having collapsed at home. She was asked to see him at 1pm because he had low blood pressure and and a fast pulse and looked unwell. He complained of feeling breathless and feeling weak while standing. The doctor who saw him had done some tests and was concerned he may have a clot on his lung. Dr Harris arranged for him to have an urgent CT scan which confirmed he did have a pulmonary embolism. Despite treatment he became more unstable and had a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation continued but despite this he did not respond and this was ceased at 16.08. In a further statement from Dr Harris, she outlined how a CT scan was performed at 13.42 and the radiologist subsequently confirmed Mr Cull had a large pulmonary embolism. “One treatment that we use in patients who have massive PE or have a cardiac arrest because of the PE is thrombolysis which is a drug we use which breaks up any blood clots in the system. “In patients with massive PE the treatment is low molecular white heparin. This was prescribed by me immediately and was given at 13.55. We also asked for the thrombolysis drug, Altaplase to be drawn up so we could give it to him if he deteriorated. “I spoke to his parents and told them he had a pulmonary embolism and that we had started treatment but that we may need to give him the clot buster drug, thrombolysis if he deteriorated. I explained to him how sick he was and that he would require intensive care and that we were very worried about him.

“His parents were naturally very upset and had lots of questions about why he wasn’t on blood thinners from his previous admission,” she said.

Mr Cull went into cardiac arrest. He was given a second dose of thrombolysis and had a prolonged resuscitation to give time for the drug to work.

“After an hour of resuscitation he remained in cardiac arrest and we stopped resuscitation at 16.08. His family were present for the last 15 minutes or so of resuscitation.

“I feel that his death was caused by the PE. This was a very large saddle embolism which has a very high mortality rate. I think his management on February 14th was appropriate and I am not sure that any action would have changed the outcome on that day,” she said.





