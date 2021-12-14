Young Engineer of the Year award for Coola PPS student

Coola PPS is celebrating a major achievement after Jason McGoldrick was named the Young Engineer for 2021.

This prestigious award goes to the Leaving Certificate student with the best project submitted for Higher Level Leaving Certificate Engineering and was presented to Jason last weekend at the Engineering Technology Teachers’ Association (ETTA) conference in the Technological University of Shannon (formerly Athlone IT).

It is the first time since it started in 1986 that a Sligo student has earned this accolade.

For all Leaving Cert students, the task was to build and design an Urban freight distribution system. The challenge sought the design of a process that sees goods collected, transported, and distributed within an urban environment in a sustainable manner.

The students’ knowledge of electronics, coding, and Computer Aided Design (CAD) through use of Solid works contributed to the design, before parts were 3D printed.

Coola were celebrating on the double as Aaron McTiernan’s qualification for the National finals as a regional finalist was also recognised by ETTA National Chairperson, Barry Convey. Both Jason and Aaron achieved H1s in their Leaving Cert exam.

Engineering teacher, Mr. Padraig McGarry said that the awards were recognition of the students’ application, skill and commitment to their subject.

Coola has recently added a new suite of rooms including Engineering and Technology rooms as well as Home Ec., Science and Art rooms. Principal, Damien McGoldrick, sees the new extension as being a fantastic addition.

“These new rooms are kitted out with state-of-the-art equipment, all of which adds to the teaching and learning experience on offer in Coola.”