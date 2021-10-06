Sligo

Yellow rain warning for Sligo

The rain warning will be in place from Thursday through to Saturday morning. Stock photo.

Met Eireann has issued a rain warning for counties Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim and Mayo which will be in place for over 48 hours.

Persistent rain has continued today (Wednesday) but the warning does not come into place until midnight tonight and will remain in place until 3.00am on Saturday.

Met Éireann say the next couple of days will bring prolonged rain with heavier bursts at times, with the heaviest and most persistent showers later on Friday.

There will be a possibility of significant accumulations in upland areas and there is a risk of localised flooding.

