Yeats Society Sligo launches new mobile app

(L-R), Ghris Gonley, Chris O'Malley, Vice President, IT Sligo and Hugh MacConnville at the Launch of Yeats Unwrapped at the Yeats Building Hyde Bridge last Friday.

Ghris Gonley, Clr. Paul Taylor, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council and Susan O'Keeffe, Director, Yeats Society at the Launch of Yeats Unwrapped at the Yeats Building Hyde Bridge last Friday.

Yeats Society Sligo has launched its new mobile app – ‘Yeats Unwrapped’ just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend. The Sligo-based appreciation society celebrates the life and work of poet laureate WB Yeats and his talented family along with hosting the world’s longest-running annual literary summer school.

The app is the first to commemorate an Irish literary figure through a series of experiential nature trails, and aims to link the many beautiful locations throughout Sligo to the enduring poetry of National Poet WB Yeats, who famously described Sligo as the ‘Land of Heart’s Desire’. The app is available to download for free from Google Play and the App Store.

Yeats Unwrapped enhances the visitor experience to Sligo and for those interested in learning more about the county’s history and influence on Yeats’ work. The app was developed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic by Yeats Society Sligo, when building closures as a result of ongoing restrictions meant that the team had time to devote to identifying new ways to provide an immersive Yeats experience.

The app uses a location-aware platform, which means that once a trail is selected to explore, specific places that shaped the poetry of WB Yeats are triggered automatically via GPS software providing the user with information about the location’s impact and relevance to his works. This experiential content works off-line, enabling users to explore the six themed county wide trails with ease.

Yeats Society Sligo also aims to utilise the app to notify users of upcoming events and workshops that the centre will facilitate, leveraging the functionality of the application to engage new and returning visitors.

The trails featured in the app include: Classic Trail: A trail of ten stops that enables users to visit all the well-known places associated with the Yeats family. Lough Gill Trail: The lake at the heart of Yeats’ most famous poem ‘The Lake Isle of Innisfree is the central focus of this trail, which has eight stops. North Sligo Trail: This trail of nine stops features the landmark of North Sligo that is Benbulben mountain, with which Yeats had a spiritual connection. Rosses Point Trail, Sligo Town Trail and Sligo Town Trail and South Sligo Trail.

Speaking at the launch, Susan O’Keeffe, Director of Yeats Society Sligo said, “We are delighted to launch Yeats Unwrapped today, offering new and returning visitors an immersive experience for Yeats in Sligo. We are keen to ‘unwrap’ Yeats and his enigma to a wider audience, and invite the public to experience all that county Sligo has to offer. The detailed app will further root the work and life of WB Yeats within the inspirational landscapes of Sligo.

For further information, download ‘Yeats Unwrapped’ for free from the Google Play or App Store or visit www.yeatssocietysligo.com.

There are a variety of trails within the app, to suit many different types of visitors, including familiar Yeats favourites, alongside less well-known sites and places. It’s a perfect way to spend a day-trip, or more, and to enjoy all that Sligo has to offer in this summer of staycations. And, we’ll be open too at the Yeats Building, for picnics to take on your walk or drive and for more information on the Yeats family.