Woman pleads not guilty to assaulting another woman

A woman has pleaded not guilty at the Circuit Court in Sligo to assaulting another woman in Tubbercurry in 2018.

Kerry Ann Deegan of 92 Fairways, Tubbercurry denied assaulting Linda Mooney, causing her harm at The Square, Tubbercurry on August 8th 2018 when she was arraigned before Judge Francis Comerford.

The defendant was represented by Mr Pat O’Sullivan BL, instructed by Mr Morgan Coleman, Solicitor.

The accused will now be tried by a judge and jury at the Circuit Court with a date to be allocated in the New Year.