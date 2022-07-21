Woman charged with the theft of €70,000 from Sligo pre-school

A Sligo woman has been charged with stealing almost €70,000 from a local pre-school playgroup. Emma Louise McLoughlin (28), of Crozon Park, Sligo is facing a total of 60 charges of stealing the sum in various amounts at the Bank of Ireland, Stephen Street, Sligo, the property of Kilmacowen, Community Preschool and Playgroup. The alleged offences happened in period from June 16 2020 to December 30 2020 with the amounts varying from €15 to €8,000. Evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the defendant, who was in court, was by schedules. Sergeant Derek Butler told Sligo District Court that the DPP had directed trial by indictment at the circuit court. The defendant was remanded on continuing bail to September 1 for the preparation of a Book of Evidence. The defendant was represented by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor.