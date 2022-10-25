Woman (29) enters guilty plea to stealing money from Sligo community pre-school

The defendant appeared before the Circuit Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A Sligo woman has pleaded guilty to stealing a total of €19,900 from a community group, at Sligo Circuit Court.

Emma Louise McLoughlin (29) of Crozon Park, Sligo pleaded guilty to six sample counts out of 60 counts of theft on the indictment totalling over €60,000.

She pleaded guilty to stealing a total of €19,900 from Kilmacowen Community Pre-School and Playgroup in a period from June 5 2020 to December 30 2020.

All the thefts were from Bank Of Ireland, Stephen Street.

Mr Des Dockery SC and Eoin McGovern BL instructed by Gerry McGovern, Solicitor, said there may be a question of restitution and asked for the case to be put back to June 2023 for payment.

Mr Dockery also asked for a Probation Report on the mother-of-two.

Judge Keenan Johnson said restitution was a huge issue in cases of these nature.

The judge remanded the defendant on continuing bail until June for sentence and also ordered the prepation of a Probation Report.