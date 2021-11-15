Wireless days and tuning into RTÉ

Younger readers brought up in the age of modern technology may well be baffled by my extraordinary outpouring of affection for that increasingly redundant item in today’s world, the old wireless set.

I can fully understand why - but let me explain!

The old ‘Pye’ radio conjures up special memories for me growing up in the village of Cliffoney in the fifties and sixties.

The radio (or wireless as it was then called), and newspapers provided the only link with the outside world. In our home the wireless was off-limits to the younger members of the family. It was only turned on for the news, weather forecasts, and the occasional GAA match. Our people were rooted in a mainly agricultural world barely recognisable from the affluent Ireland of today.

This was a time of the horse and cart, well water and turf fires, where the nights were dark and starry, undisturbed by cars and noisy neighbours

Our home entertainment was simple; storytelling, cards, music and song. Wireless sets were few and far between and neighbours would crowd around them to hear the latest weather forecast or the news.

I listened with delight to the debate and repartee that took place between my parents and the rambling crowd in our kitchen by the turf-burning fire.

Lighting up the dark was a real problem in our area at the time. Electricity had not yet arrived and paraffin oil serviced the lamps in our house.

The story of broadcasting began in Dublin way back in the early twenties. The first broadcast was transmitted on Christmas day in 1926 from a small primitive studio in Denmark Street. Doctor Douglas Hyde, who later became

the first President of Ireland, delivered the opening speech. This was the beginning of Radio Eireann.

The first radios were the old crystal sets, which opened up a whole new concept to Irish people. As a child, many a time I carried the large wet battery a mile or more to the local shop where it was charged overnight at a cost of ten shillings.

I then had to carry it back with a promise from my mother that I could experiment with the dial and tune into some more radio stations.

This dial had strange sounding places like Riga, Prague, Luxemburg and (right in the middle), was Athlone.

I flitted from Radio Eireann, to the BBC, to Radio Luxemburg where I found my fix of all the popular music of the day.

My first memories are of listening to ‘The Kennedy’s of Castle Ross’ which was the longest running sponsored programme, not to mention the most popular. ‘The Walton’s Music Show’ was also an entertaining programme which promoted traditional Irish music with the slogan ‘If you do sing a song, sing an Irish song’ and had advertisements such as ‘Johnston, Mooney, and O’Brien bake the best bread.’ I do believe this company is still in existence!

Irish singers who dominated Radio Eireann then were John McCormack, Bridie Gallagher, Brendan O’Dowda, Michael O’Duffy, Ruby Murray, Charlie McGee and Maisie McDaniel. Personalities like Joe Linnane, Harry Thoullier, Eamon Andrews, Joe Lynch, John Sheehan and Jimmy Magee were so much part of our lives, whilst characters like Paddy Crosby (with his ‘School Around The Corner’) and Din Joe with his catch phrase, ‘Lift the latch, step right in and take the floor,’ were a sheer delight to listen to.

Christmas was a very special time for the children when Radio Eireann would enthral us with a story of Santa Claus who would leave the North Pole on Christmas Eve with his presents for all the children. We were all firm believers at the time.

When I was young, I actually believed all the people talking lived inside the wireless – still do! Oh, for those happy, carefree days of innocence.

I often visited electrical shops in Sligo and Ballyshannon just to admire the large range of wirelesses on view: brand names like Murphy, Pye, Bush, and Phillips.

At the time they were the size of today’s television sets.

One of the first sponsored programmes to go on air was ‘Irish Hospital’s Requests’ which became compulsive listening for many people.

I suppose my favourite time of the week was Sundays in the summer at twenty-five past three when the voice of Michael O’Hehir, in spite of competing with incessant crackling from the old wireless set, came across shrill and clear.

‘Bail o Dhia oraibh go leir, a chaired, agus failte romhaibh’ – in English ‘hello everybody and welcome’ O’Hehir had a most distinctive voice and style.

He built us mental pictures of all our hurling and football heroes that have remained with me all my life. A punch up in the square would be described as ‘dust flying up.’

Radio Eireann played a huge part in the development of Irish showbands in the fifties and sixties. Sponsored radio programs carried the sounds beyond the ballrooms into our homes and were very important to the showbands before the advent of television.

Well known broadcaster Gay Byrne, who was extremely helpful to me when I first started with the BBC, was the voice of Ireland with his ‘Late, Late Show.’ He cut his teeth on Radio Eireann sponsored programs, beginning his career by reading commercials in the mid-fifties.

Larry Gogan, another DJ who is also no longer with us, introduced the ‘Irish Top Ten’ from 7 o clock every Monday evening and once again was compulsive listening for me and the younger generation.

I remember fondly the mid- 1960s when I worked in Sligo, jumping off the bus in Cliffoney and running to my near neighbour the lovely Mrs Leonard who had the wireless set up for me to listen to the Irish hit parade.

She even had a piece of cake and a cup of tea ready for me!

My memory is still clear, even though over sixty years have passed since twirling the dial and tuning into the BBC and discovering wonderful programmes like ‘The Clitheroe Kid’ and ‘The Goon Show.’ Radio Luxemburg provided the ‘Top Twenty Hit Parade’ at 11 o clock every Sunday evening, where Irish acts like Ruby Murray and the Bachelors were always vying for the top position. Sometimes I would be lucky and get AFM (The American

Forces network) and hear singers like Roy Acuff, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Muddy Watters. My father had a liking for the programme called ‘Sing Something Simple’, a musical show with the Mike Samm singers which was broadcast at 6 o clock every Sunday evening.

Sean Og O’Callaghan, who read the GAA results on Radio Eireann at 11 0’ clock every Sunday night started the program in the fifties and continued until his death in recent years, making him the longest serving broadcaster in the world.

The invention of the transiter radio, which could be hidden under the bedclothes and well way from the parents’ ears, added to the revolution that was taking place.

The large wet and dry battery had far more important functions, and my father being a farmer would often remove the wet battery in order to prolong its life in case he needed it for an urgent weather forecast.

Of course, the cost of charging the battery came into the equation.

I got my first taste of performing on a radio station around 1964.

Back then, of course, there wasn’t the plethora of local or regional radio stations that there is today. RTE, the national broadcaster, was the only radio station in Ireland.

I remember one summer’s evening, during a break from working in a hotel in Bundoran, being interviewed on RTE on a show that showcased emerging singing talent.

I had to sing a verse of a song called ‘The Homes of Donegal’. I was nervous, messed up the lines and obviously didn’t make a very good impression as I never heard from them again.

If no one else, my mother was pleased with my performance.

Down the decades the humble box has introduced me to writers, singers, sports stars, knowledge and music I would never have encountered otherwise, and all while I was driving, gardening and lazing around.

There was a great mystery about the old wireless in that it was an imaginary world of faceless people, who entered our homes at all times of day and night and in doing so became the best of friends.

Little has changed in radio over the years in spite of advances in clarity and such developments as stereo and digital. Sadly, some outlets have stopped selling the traditional analogue wireless set and in time they will become collectors’ items.

For me, I still have an old ‘Pye’ wireless, mind you its usage depends on an electrical plug.

I have been lucky enough to experience life as a broadcaster, and, yes, I love working on radio but have loved listening to it even more.

Cliffoney native, Henry Wymbs is a radio presenter in the United Kingdom. He presents ‘Irish Eye’, a weekly Irish music programme broadcast from Oxford across BBC Radio Oxford, BBC Radio Berkshire and online via BBC iPlayer.