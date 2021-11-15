Sligo

Wireless days and tuning into RTÉ

Henry Wymbs
Micheal O'Hehir, RTE. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.

Henry Wymbs

Henry Wymbs

Micheal O'Hehir, RTE. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.

Micheal O'Hehir, RTE. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.

Henry Wymbs

Henry Wymbs

Younger readers brought up in the age of modern technology may well be baffled by my extraordinary outpouring of affection for that increasingly redundant item in today’s world, the old wireless set.

I can fully understand why - but let me explain!

