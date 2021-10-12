When ‘The Rocks’ was the go to place

I was in Sligo recently and I took a drive out to Gibraltar.

Many Sligo people called it “Giberaltar” but we knew it better as The Rocks.

I remember asking once how it got the Gibraltar name and it was explained to me that some of the British soldiers who had been part of the garrison in Sligo had named the area after the other Gibraltar in the south of Spain.

Some of the soldiers who served there may have come to be posted in Sligo later on.

It was probably a joke but the name stuck. What it did show was how long the Rocks had been popular as a bathing place.

The only recognisable thing left at the Rocks is the slab which has the date ‘1951’ engraved on it.

So the 70th anniversary of the building of the pool and steps occurs this year.

The County Council built a small pool and laid down paths and steps for the use of the bathers. They would not have gone to this expense and trouble unless the Rocks were very popular with the people of Sligo.

The pool was a clever little idea. It had a Lunar Valve which allowed the sea in during a spring tide and which closed when the tide was receding.

There was always a few feet of water even when the tide was fully out. It was also a very handy diving - off place when the tide was in.

On summer days we would all get a jam sandwich and under the watchful eye of my 12 year old aunt we would set off for the Rocks.

We’d pick up a few more on the way so by the time we got to the sea-side there would be a gang of up to fifteen. There was a well in a nearby field so we never went thirsty.

When you stand looking out over Cummeen Strand at low tide there is a great expanse of hard sand stretching all the way to the river channel at Rosses Point. Yeats referred to the strand in his poem “Cathleen Ni Houlihan” .

“The old brown thorn tree breaks in two high over Cummeen Strand under a bitter black wind that sweeps in from the left hand.”

It could have been that the great poet was standing at the Rocks when he came up with that line.

To the right is more strand in as far as Finisklin and to the left you can see the pillars that lead to Coney island.

Beyond that there is Dorrins Strand which reaches almost to Strandhill.

Too many children waded through the gut when it was only a foot deep and wandered off over the strand only to find the tide filling in behind them when they got back.

Wails of fear brought the bigger kids over the deepening channel to rescue them.

It happened time after time and it was a wonder that none got drowned.

The tide fills in from the right which seemed strange as the open sea was to the left.

The explanation is simple enough as the tide comes up the channel at the Point and it gradually spreads out until the strand is fully covered at the time of the Spring Tides.

The water at the Rocks only gets a few feet deep during the Neap Tides so it was at the Springs that the place came its own.

The Spring Tides occur twice every month for four or five days so the Rocks was only attractive to adult swimmers for about eight days in the month.

As nature would have it the Spring Tides occur in the evening time between about five and eight on the West Coast.

So, during the time of the Spring Tides the Rocks were crowded with people of all ages.

They walked or cycled from the town estates and streets.

Nostalgia being what is it is easy to see a crowd of fifty as a hundred or a crowd of one hundred as being a multiple of that number. Whatever the real numbers it it was very popular.

When I stood there recently, in my mind’s eye I could see several wrecked vehicles dotted on the strand.

My father said that old cars had been placed on the strand at strategic places in order to deny it as a landing strip to a potential invading force.

It seems like a silly story but it was during The Emergency when some of the daftest ideas took hold. Who knows?

My own view now is that some early joy-riders went out on the strand at low tide in jalopies and either got stuck in a soft spot or mistimed the incoming tide.

The remains of those vehicles are gone now, sunk into the sand forever.

I left Sligo just over 50 years ago when the popularity of the Rocks was already waning.

People were abandoning their bicycles for cars and the lure of Rosses Point where there was no reliance on Spring tides to get a swim.

I read recently that a local councillor has asked the council to re-examine the ruins at the Rocks with a view to rebuilding the pool, steps and paths.

Obviously, I do not live here anymore, and I would be unlikely to avail of the facility however I cannot see that it can ever bring back the numbers who flocked there in the fifties and sixties.

Perhaps I am wrong.