When ‘The Rocks’ was the go to place

Sligo native, Jim Finan, formerly of Harmony Hill and now living in Castlebar recounts a recent visit to his home county and in particular to ‘The Rocks’ or Gibraltar a very popular bathing area, 70 years old this year

Gibraltar, off the Second Sea Road, Sligo.

Gibraltar, off the Second Sea Road, Sligo.

Gibraltar, off the Second Sea Road, Sligo.

I was in Sligo recently and I took a drive out to Gibraltar.

Many Sligo people called it “Giberaltar” but we knew it better as The Rocks.

I remember asking once how it got the Gibraltar name and it was explained to me that some of the British soldiers who had been part of the garrison in Sligo had named the area after the other Gibraltar in the south of Spain.

