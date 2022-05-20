Westlife announce special guests for upcoming Dublin and Cork shows

Westlife have announced today very special guests for their Dublin and Cork shows this summer.

The UK and Ireland's top selling group of the 21st century Westlife have announced very special guests for their stadium shows in Dublin and Cork this summer.

Special guests for Westlife at Aviva Stadium on Friday 8th & Saturday 9th July are Sugababes and Soulé.

Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will join the group as special guests at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday 12th August & Saturday 13th August.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian's return to music in 2018 has been a phenomenal success and has included two albums hitting the number one and number two spots in the UK charts, some of their most successful radio records to date, and their fastest selling tour of all time. The band will play Wembley Stadium for the first time this August.

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have had their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

Their ‘Twenty Tour’ sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries, including two sold out shows at Croke Park (150,000 tickets).