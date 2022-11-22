West and North West has the highest incidence of cancer in the country

The West and Northwest of Ireland have the highest national incidence of cancer and the lowest survival rates for breast and lung cancer in the country.

This highlights the need for a proposed Cancer Centre on the University Hospital Galway campus, whose Strategic Assessment Report is now complete.

The next step for the development of the centre, which aims to ensure cancer patients in the west and northwest get access to a timely diagnosis and the essential care and treatment they need, is for the HSE, Department of Health, and Government to progress the project, which is committed in the National Development Plan 2021-2030.

This will pave the way for a design team to be appointed and a dedicated, fit for purpose, Cancer Centre for the people of the West and Northwest of Ireland will become a welcome reality.

The Cancer Centre is arguably the single biggest commitment to health in the West and Northwest of Ireland in a generation. Details of the project were announced earlier this year at an event in Dublin, which was attended by members of the Oireachtas from all the counties in the Saolta region. All expressed support for the proposed project.

The project is being supported by Cancer Care West and the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. It will enable delivery of cancer care in an education and research-led ‘hospital within a hospital’ on the University Hospital Galway campus, supported by the academic partner, University of Galway.

The provision of cancer care is currently competing with emergency and elective health care at University Hospital Galway and pressure on the hospital is compounded by pandemic-related clinic backlogs as well as a growing and ageing population.

The need for a dedicated facility is becoming ever more urgent as time progresses. Providing comprehensive care to patients in this region requires functional cancer teams, working as a network and underpinned by fit for purpose infrastructure.

The Cancer Centre development will allow the delivery of cancer care to the region in a predictable manner, in a modern fit for purpose facility with access to appropriate cancer care, clinical trials, new knowledge from cancer research, and training and education of healthcare providers. This is entirely in line with the Sláintecare proposals and Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan to save three million lives by 2030.

Prof. Michael Kerin, Director, Saolta-Managed Clinical Academic Network, stated that the West and Northwest of Ireland are the most disadvantaged and geographically dispersed in the country with a higher-than-average older population and higher incidence of cancer overall.

“Despite the great progress of the National Cancer Control Programme without a fit-for-purpose Cancer Centre, timely, high quality, predictable, and appropriate cancer care cannot be delivered. A functional Cancer Centre at University Hospital Galway with regional cancer infrastructure operating as a network with the patient needs at the core is required as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“There is substantial regional imbalance with four of the national cancer centres located in Dublin within a 15km radius of each other. In our region, our Model 4 hospital is overrun and desperately needs investment to give the people of our region a fighting chance against cancer.

“One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer and many will die prematurely or unnecessarily unless we fix this for the people of our region. Without further delay we need an integrated plan for our hospital site and to move ahead with the design of the Cancer Centre.”

Tony Canavan, CEO, Saolta University Healthcare Group stated this year that the development of a comprehensive Cancer Centre in Galway is a priority for the Saolta University Health Care Group, and that the Group is pleased that it has been included in the National Development Plan. The Group is committed to delivering on the Centre as part of a cancer network for the region.