Wellbeing programme in Sligo school aims to make move to second level run smooth

The transition from national to secondary school can be a daunting and stressful time in a child’s life.

To help with this big life milestone comes a new learning programme aimed at giving children the language they need to understand and manage their mental health.

Motus Learning, a team of progressive psychologists who believe that every child has a right to be educated on how to take care of their mental health, has just completed their first workshop in Sligo this week at Ransboro National School.

First developed in 2018 and with workshops facilitated across more than 180 different schools around Ireland, North West workshop facilitator and Rathcormac resident, Gillian Brennan spoke to The Sligo Champion about the programme’s expansion into Sligo, the benefits of promoting emotional intelligence at this point in a child’s life, and how through games students can learn how to tackle and manage difficult emotions.

Gillian is third-year psychology student at Ulster University carrying out her year placement with Motus Learning and says that the organisation aligns with her longterm goal of working in the preventative side of children’s mental health.

“Motus Learning provides preventative mental health workshops and in particular targets sixth class students, the transition into secondary school, and the stresses involved that can often be overlooked,” she said.

Gillian, the facilitator for Sligo based workshops, says the programme was designed by clinical psychologists and utilises Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and neuroscience to deliver research proven games and activities to improve students emotional regulation, emotional intelligence, and wellbeing.

“These students are going through biological changes, psychological changes, and social changes so it is a massive transition, that is why our focus and the emphasis is on working with sixth class students, although we do run the workshop for fifth class students as well” she said.

“We teach children seven steps to emotional intelligence. What are emotions, where they come from, and how to identify and manage them, particularly challenging emotions.

“We teach them the different parts of the brain and it works, wellbeing and lifestyle strategies, resilience, empathy, and social skills.”

The Motus Learning programme includes a full day workshop in schools where through games pupils are provided with the necessary tools to understand their own minds and protect their emotional health, the goal is to protect against mental health difficulties as they enter secondary school and put them in a position to express themselves fully and clearly.

The programme was first developed in 2018 by lead facilitator Christopher Shum, along with clinical psychologists and in association with University College Cork (UCC) and University of Limerick (UL).

Christopher is originally from Kilkenny and has a background in neuropsychological as well as working with children in schools and summer camps.

He developed the programme along with clinical psychologists and adapted the research to make it appropriate for children.

“The aim was to get Motus throughout Ireland and not just focus on Dublin or Cork, it started off small with my local school in Kilkenny, then word spread and we’ve done over 180 schools, with the majority rebooking every year,” he said.

Christopher says that they are currently developing different programmes for third class students and transition year, but their main focus is now on students facing the transition into adolescence.

“Research shows that early adolescence is when students develop the ability to be aware of their thinking, or metacognition.

“I notice straight away going into schools that many children can’t differentiate between emotions, thoughts, and behaviours, they essentially think they are the same thing jumbled up in their head,” he said.

“What we are trying to do is lay a foundation before they go into secondary school and allow them to get a good understanding of those three things and how they all influence each other.”

An awareness of how emotions are regulated can be hugely beneficial to a young person’s mental health and Christopher says they use CBT to showcase how thoughts influence behaviour with their motto being ‘preventing problems, promoting potential’.

“If you can show students how to manage emotions, thoughts, and behaviours separately, that will teach them how to deal with the stressful situations they will face in secondary school, which as we all remember can be a very stressful time,” he said.

One example of the type of games students play during the workshop involves emotional identification.

“We teach different types of emotions not just happy, sad, or angry but an extensive list like shame, guilt, envy, and jealousy and we teach them through emojis,” Christopher said.

“It’s a simple game of matching 18 different emojis with 18 emotions.

“It allows students to move past that basic emotional vocabulary of three.

“They are all in competition with each other for points and at the end of the day the team with the most points wins a prize.

“This keeps them motivated as they are very competitive.”

While the Motus Learning programme does touch on the importance of mindfulness, Christopher says it is important to recognise this is not the only tool available when helping children develop their emotional intelligence and through their workshops pupils can develop a wide range of psychological skills to carry forward into the next stage of education.

For pupils, parents, and teachers interested you can learn more about Motus Learning at motuslearning.com.