Well that was nice while it lasted - just two days of sunshine in Sligo during heatwave

There were plenty of weather warnings in place predicting record breaking temperatures for the country but Sligo was left with just two days of warm sunshine, on Sunday and Monday last.

A status yellow high temperature warning had been in place for the whole country.

But it was a bit hit and miss as regards the blast of summer sunshine.

An all too familiar picture of cloudy conditions returned on Tuesday with weather forrecasters saying there was a possibility of showers over the next few days.

The county basked in temperatures which hit the low 20s on Sunday and Monday with people hitting the beaches and parks. However, by Tuesday morning the temperature had dropped by around ten degrees to a more modest 18 degrees.

Dublin saw a temperature of 33 degrees at the Phoenix Park on Monday, just .3 of a degree of equalling the all time record temperature for the country of 33.3 recorded at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Most of the midlands also sweltered in 30 degree heat over the week-end and into Monday as the hot air plume from Africa wafted over the island.

However, a cold front from the Atlantic has been sweeping down over the country since Tuesday morning bringing cloud and temperatures right down.

It’ll be a relief for many people, especially the elderly who can find the high temperatures difficult to cope with and in particular being able to sleep at night.

Most of Europe including England has been hit with a heatwave over the past week with the mercury reaching the low 30’s.

The rest of the week in Ireland will see temperatures of high teens to low 20s in mostly dry conditions.