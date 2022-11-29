Well known traditional musician killed in crash near Manorhamilton

A popular musician was killed in a road traffic collision on Friday evening last on the R280 between Drumkeerin and Manorhamilton.

The well-known traditional Irish musician has been remembered as a “great character” and “true gentleman” after his sad death in a car accident on Friday evening.

Michael O’Brien, 83, was killed following the crash involving his car and a tractor at approximately at 5pm. He was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later passed away.

The road was closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Mr O’Brien was well known in traditional music circles.

Michael, from Dromahair, is pre-deceased by his son Colm and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena, son Damian, daughter Fiona, grandchildren Tara, Megan, Elenor, Lillie, Doireann, Siún and Odhran; sisters Nora and Anne; daughters in law Aisling and Sarah; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Many tributes to Michael were posted online.

One person wrote: “Michael was an absolutely wonderful uplifting man who I loved seeing at our exercise sessions at the Friendship Club in Drumkeeran. A lovely friendly man. I will miss his wahoos & love of music. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Another wrote saying Michael was “a great musician and character who will be very much missed at all musical gatherings.”

Michael reposed at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumkeerin on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Funeral Mass is today (Wednesday) at 12.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

A Garda spokesman made an appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the on the R280 at Killargue, between 4:30pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the statement read. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.