Welcome for two newly qualified Sligo barristers

There was a warm welcome at Sligo Circuit Court on Friday afternoon last for two recently qualified local barristers.

Eoin McGovern BL and Eugene Deering BL were formally introduced to Judge Francis Comerford by Mr Keith O’Grady BL.

It was Sligo native Mr Deering’s first appearance at the Circuit Court in his hometown while Mr McGovern has been appearing in recent months.

Mr O’Grady said it was pleasure to introduce both barristers to the court, a practice which hasn’t often been done in the recent past.

He outlined how Mr Deering is a twin brother of the Editor of The Sligo Champion, Paul Deering and came to law after a career in journalism and politics having been a special government advisor during the term of the last Government.

Mr Deering studied at NUIG where he obtained his LLB and subsequently his LLM and BL.

Mr O’Grady said Mr Deering had undertaken his period of devilling and his plan was to now come on circuit in the Midland Circuit.

Mr O’Grady also welcomed Mr McGovern who is a son of well known local solicitor, Mr Gerard McGovern of the long established, McGovern Walsh and Co, Solicitors of Pearse Road, Sligo.

Mr McGovern has been appearing of late in court and Mr O’Grady said he hadn’t been introduced formally and he felt this was important and that it had always been a tradition to do so and he warmly welcomed both barristers on behalf of the Bar Association wishing them well in their careers and offering any assistance they require as they progress.

Mr Gerard McGovern, on behalf of the local Solicitors’ Association also extended a welcome to the court for Mr Deering.

He said he had known the Deering brothers for a long time having grown up in the same part of Sligo, their parents’ home “over the road from where I grew up.”

Both brothers went on to study at NUIG where Mr McGovern had also attended and later after Eugene went back to college in Galway to study law, Paul had kept him up to date with his brother’s progress.

“While today is a happy day for both it is also a sad time with their mother, Maureen having past away just a number of weeks ago,” said Mr McGovern.

He wished Mr Deering well in his career as a barrister stating he had no doubt but that he would do well.

Warm welcomes to Mr Deering and Mr McGovern were also made by State Solicitor, Elisha McHugh, by Sergeant Derek Butler on behalf of the Gardaí and by the Courts Service staff.

Judge Comerford remarked that it was a momentous occasion when making a first appearance in court particularly when having some ties to the court.

“I wish to congratulate Mr Deering on coming to law via the detours of journalism and politics and I also extend a belated welcome to Mr McGovern.

“I wish them both every success in their endeavours,” he said.

He added that it can be “a difficult enough burden being the good luck of an accused who finds themselves before the court.”

“Again, I wish them both well in the future and it is a good thing to welcome them to court,” said Judge Comerford.