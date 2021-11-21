‘We should camp out more with our children’

The Nortons learning the way of the wild from Tom Bán.

A new series airing on RTÉ 2 this week sees a Sligo family learn how to survive in the wild.

Bush Kids will feature the Nortons from Hazelwood as they experience a woodland habitat and learn survival skills.

The participants consist of John Joe, aged 11, Emily Jane who is 10, and the youngest child, eight-year-old Ted, as well as their mum Deirdre.

Deirdre says it was “so lovely to be able to slow down and just be immersed in nature” although “we were very busy, we always had something to cook, gather or build”.

The family is very active and Deirdre they were so delighted to be one of the groups picked out of the 400 families who applied.

“We immediately thought we suited the profile; we love the outdoors. We sent a video in and outlined why we thought we’d be good for the challenge,” she said.

“The kids were so thrilled when they were picked. The idea of going off and having to build your own shelter, camp out, and hunt for food. That really appealed to them, and they were very excited.

“It was coming into the summer holidays, they actually missed the last day of school, so it was a great way to mark it by going off on an adventure.”

Their guide is the survival expert Tom Bán who brought them through the woodland environment and took them to stay on an island to test their survival skills.

“We went over on a boat to an island that had been uninhabited for 100 years with the ruins of an old castle on it.

“Tom was their teacher, and he was just a wealth of information.

“Ted actually asked if Tom ate the salmon of knowledge because he knew everything we needed to know about flora and fauna, bush craft, building shelters, and lighting fires,” she said.

The importance of being environmentally conscious in the outdoors was also a major focus.

“They learned an awful lot about the importance of leaving no trace, Tom does a lot of work on that, when you go out to the great outdoors it’s important to leave everything as you find it,” she said.

Deirdre says she grew up beside the woods in Roscommon and as a kid she remembers “building huts” and “sleeping out in the garden underblankets”.

“It really brought me back to my childhood, and it was lovely for the kids to have that experience and for it to be so beautifully documented,” she said.

One piece of advice Deirdre wishes to give to families is not to “be afraid to camp out and sleep under the stars”.

“We don’t do enough of that in Ireland, we’re always afraid of the rain but when I came back from that trip I felt so refreshed and energised from sleeping out in the fresh air,” she said.

The Norton family’s four episodes of Bush Kids will air from Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th November at 15:50pm on RTÉ 2.